SalMar – Integrated annual report 2025

With reference to the stock exchange notice regarding board approval of final 2025 year-end financial statement on Thursday 26 March 2026.

Please find attached the 2025 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting in accordance with CSRD, for SalMar ASA. The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

On SalMar's website, the remuneration report and green bond report is also available.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments