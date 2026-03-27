26 MARCH 2026

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 26 March 2026 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 1,719,437 ordinary shares of 5p each in the market at a price of 83.03p per share, representing approximately 1.08% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. There remain 157,645,007 ordinary shares in issue.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 157,645,007 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 157,645,007 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.