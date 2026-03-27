Convocation of ordinary general meeting of 29 April 2026

Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB) published the convocation for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at 2.30 pm at the Company’s registered office, Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp.

The convocation, including the agenda and practical arrangements, are available at www.vastned.be under ‘Investor Relations – General Meetings’. The annual report for the financial year 2025 can also be found on the website www.vastned.be under ‘Investor Relations – Publications – Annual reports’.

Vastned intends to offer its shareholders an optional dividend. Contrary to a traditional optional dividend, where the listed company issues new shares in exchange for a certain number of dividend rights, Vastned will offer its shareholders the possibility to exchange their dividend rights relating to the results of the 2025 financial year for existing treasury shares (without prejudice to the possibility to receive the dividend in cash or to opt for a combination of both). The optional dividend is subject to the approval by the ordinary general meeting of (i) the annual accounts and the allocation of the result of the 2025 financial year and (ii) the disposal of treasury shares in the context of the optional dividend. Shortly after such approvals, Vastned will make an information memorandum regarding the optional dividend available.





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