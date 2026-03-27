Transparency notification

 | Source: Ontex Ontex

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholding by Mr. Joannes G.H.M. Niessen and Mont Cervin SARL, that it has received on March 25, 2026. The transparency notification states that on March 23, 2026, the number of voting rights held by Mr. Joannes G.H.M. Niessen and Mont Cervin SARL crossed the threshold of 3% of issued shares downward.


Enquiries

InvestorsGeoffroy Raskin+32 53 333 730investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
MediaCatherine Weyne+32 53 333 622corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com


About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel.  To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.


ONTEX Group NV
Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium                                                      0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

Attachment


Tags

Transparency notification Transparantiekennisgeving

Attachments

260327_TD_Nerisa_EN
GlobeNewswire

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