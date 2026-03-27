Press Release

Notice of the Annual General Meeting to Approve the 2025 Financial Statements, Scheduled for May 22, 2026, and Changes to the Atos Board of Directors

Paris, France - March 27, 2026

Notice of the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2026

At its meeting on March 26, 2026, the board of directors decided to convene the shareholders of Atos SE to a combined annual general meeting on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the company’s headquarters (River Ouest – in the auditorium, 80 quai Voltaire – 95870 Bezons). The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda, draft resolutions, and the procedures for attending and voting at this meeting, will soon be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and on the company’s website (https://www.atosgroup.com/en/investors/general-meetings).

Changes to the Composition of the Atos Board of Directors

Upon the recommendation of the nomination and governance committee, the board of directors of Atos has approved a series of proposed changes to its composition, which will be submitted for approval at the next general meeting on May 22, 2026.

The following resolutions will be submitted to shareholders for a vote at the annual general meeting:

Renewal of the term of office of Philippe Salle , which expires at the close of the next general meeting. If renewed, the board of directors has also decided to maintain the combination of the roles of chairman of the board and chief executive officer held by Philippe Salle, and to renew Philippe Salle in these positions.





, which expires at the close of the next general meeting. If renewed, the board of directors has also decided to maintain the combination of the roles of chairman of the board and chief executive officer held by Philippe Salle, and to renew Philippe Salle in these positions. Renewal of the term of office of Laurent Collet-Billon, which also expires at the close of the next general meeting. The board of directors has decided to maintain Laurent Collet-Billon in his role as lead independent director, should the general meeting decide to renew his term of office as a director.1





Renewing these terms would ensure continuity in governance and reflect recognition of the commitment, experience and valuable contributions of both directors to the work of the board and to the Group’s transformation.

The renewals will be proposed for a three-year term, expiring at the close of the general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2028.

Furthermore, the term of office of Mandy Metten as censor will expire at the close of the next general meeting. This term will not be proposed for renewal, in line with governance best practices and given that the role enabled a transition following the end of her term as director representing employees.2

Finally, the term of office of Farès Louis, director representing employees, will expire at the close of the next general meeting. The company will communicate in due course regarding the new employee representative director appointed in accordance with article L. 225-27-1 of the French commercial code and article 16.1 of the company’s articles of association.

Subject to approval of the proposed renewals by the annual general meeting, the board of directors will comprise nine members (including one director representing employees), of whom 87.5%3 will be independent members, 50%4 women, and representing six nationalities.

***

About Philippe Salle

Philippe Salle has been a director since October 14, 2024. He served as chairman of the board of directors of Atos SE from October 14, 2024, to January 31, 2025, and became chairman and chief executive officer of the company on February 1, 2025. Drawing on his experience as a company executive, including in listed companies, and his understanding of the Group’s strategic, operational and financial challenges, he brings key skills to support the continued implementation of the Group’s strategic and transformation plan, while ensuring continuity and stability in governance.

Biography of Philippe Salle

Philippe Salle began his career with Total in Indonesia in 1988. He then joined Accenture in 1990 where he was promoted to senior consultant. He joined McKinsey in 1995 and became senior manager in 1998. He joined the Vedior group in 1999 (now Randstad, a company listed on Euronext Amsterdam) and became chairman and CEO of Vedior France in 2002. He became a member of the executive board in 2003 and was appointed Head of Southern Europe in 2006. In 2007, he joined the Geoservices group (sold to Schlumberger in 2010), a technology company in the oil sector and under LBO, first as deputy CEO and then as chairman and CEO. In June 2011, Philippe Salle was appointed chairman and CEO of Altran Group (a company listed on Euronext Paris), an engineering consultancy and world leader in innovation. In April 2015, Philippe Salle was appointed chairman and chief executive officer of the Elior Group (a company listed on Euronext Paris), a world leader in catering and services. Between December 2017, Philippe Salle served as chief executive officer of Emeria (a company under LBO), the world’s leading provider of real estate services and technologies.

Philippe Salle chaired the board of directors of Viridien (formerly CGG) from April 26, 2018, to April 30, 2025. He currently serves as vice-chairman, lead independent director, and chairman of the sustainability committee. He has also been a member of the board of directors of Banque Transatlantique since 2010.

Philippe Salle is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (Chicago, USA). He is a Chevalier de l’ordre national du Mérite, Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur and Commandeur de l’ordre du Mérite de la République italienne.

About Laurent Collet-Billon

Laurent Collet-Billon has been a director since June 28, 2023. He served as vice chairman of the board from October 14, 2023, to March 5, 2026. He has been the lead independent director since June 13, 2025, chairs the nomination and governance committee, and is a member of the audit committee. A general engineer of armaments of exceptional rank (ingénieur général de l’armement de classe exceptionnelle), Laurent Collet-Billon has recognized experience in the defense, security, and digital sectors, notably gained while heading the French Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA). He brings to the board a strategic perspective particularly relevant to the Group’s activities.

Biography of Laurent Collet-Billon

Laurent Collet-Billon began his career at the Direction générale de l’armement (DGA) in 1974. In 1987, he became technical advisor to the Minister of Defense. He returned to the DGA in 1988 to head the “Horus” program (airborne nuclear deterrent component), before taking charge of the surveillance and intelligence satellite programs. From 1997 to 2001, he headed the DGA’s Telecommunications and Information Observation Programs Department (SPOTI), responsible for the Ministry of Defense’s C4ISR programs, aimed at connecting all IT resources for armed forces interoperability. In May 2001, he became deputy Delegate General for Armaments, holding the position of number two at DGA. From 2008 to 2017, Laurent Collet-Billon was head of the DGA, responsible for equipping the French armed forces, defense research and development, international cooperation and defense exports, and defense industrial policy, with a global budget of €15 billion per year. He now works as a consultant, notably through La Place Stratégique, an incubator dedicated to promising sovereign technology businesses, which he co-founded in 2020.

Laurent Collet-Billon was advisor to the chairman and CEO of Alcatel-Lucent from 2006 to 2008 and a member of the Thales board of directors from 2004 to 2006 and from 2014 to 2017. He was also an auditor at the Centre des hautes études de l’armement (CHEAr). Laurent Collet-Billon is a grand officier of the Légion d’honneur (Legion of Honor). He is also officier of the ordre national du Mérite (French National Order of Merit).

Laurent Collet-Billon is a graduate engineer from the Ecole nationale supérieure de l’aéronautique et de l’espace. He has followed a training in economics and business management) at Sup de Co Paris.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media relations: globalprteam@atos.net

1 Laurent Collet-Billon also served as vice-chair of the board of directors from October 14, 2023 to March 5, 2026. On that date, the board of directors, noting that the vice-chair position is a minority practice among French listed companies and reflected a specific governance context in 2023–2024, decided, with immediate effect, not to maintain this position and to retain only the role of lead independent director.

2 Mandy Metten served as a director representing employees from February 28, 2024 to January 31, 2025. On that date, the board of directors noted that the number of directors, whose number and method of appointment are governed by articles L. 225-17 and L. 225-18 of the French commercial code, had become equal to eight, and that Mandy Metten’s term of office had therefore come to an end. At that meeting, the board of directors decided to appoint Mandy Metten as a censor, an appointment ratified by the general meeting of June 13, 2025, for a term of one year from that date.

3 In accordance with article 10.3 of the AFEP‑MEDEF code, the director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the percentage of independent members.

4 In accordance with the law, the director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the parity ratio on the board of directors.

Attachment