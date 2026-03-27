Global Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 42.65 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Defense Spending and Military Modernization – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avionics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Ammunition Market size was valued at USD 29.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 42.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during 2026–2035. The ammunition market is drive by various factors, such as increase in military spending, an increase in geopolitical risks, and an increase in the requirement for individual protection and recreational shooting.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 29.94 Billion

USD 29.94 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 42.65 Billion

USD 42.65 Billion CAGR: 3.60% during 2026–2035

3.60% during 2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Ammunition Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1101

The U.S. Ammunition Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.90% from 2026 to 2035, from a valuation of USD 8.98 billion in 2025 to USD 11.95 billion in 2035. The market is driven by high defense spending, ongoing military modernization, strong demand from law enforcement agencies, and rising civilian firearm usage for shooting sports and self-defense.

Rising Global Defense Spending and Military Modernization to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The global modernization of armed forces and the rise in defense budget have created a substantial opportunity for the ammunition business. Many nations throughout the world are investing large sums of money to provide their armed forces with cutting-edge defense gear, ammunition, and military exercises. There is a huge market for small-caliber, medium-caliber, and large-caliber ammunition due to the rise in global conflicts, border disputes, and geopolitical tensions.

Major Ammunition Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

Nammo AS

Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

Vista Outdoor Inc.

FN Herstal

CBC Global Ammunition (Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos)

RUAG Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Denel SOC Ltd.

Poongsan Corporation

MESKO S.A.

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)

ST Engineering

Hirtenberger Defence Systems

Nexter Group (KNDS)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

In 2025, Defense & Military dominated with 65% share due to continuous procurement by armed forces, rising defense budgets, and ongoing modernization programs globally. Civil & Commercial is the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising civilian firearm ownership, increasing interest in shooting sports, and expanding personal safety and self-defense ammunition requirements globally.

By Caliber

In 2025, Small Caliber dominated with 70% share due to its usage in various applications, including military and law enforcement agencies globally. Medium caliber has the largest growth rate compared to all the caliber types due to the increasing demand for their use in various defense applications.

By Product

In 2025, Bullets dominated with 60% share due to their extensive usage in military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors. Artillery shells are the fastest-growing segment in the industry due to growing military investments in heavy armament, long-range combat equipment, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts globally.

By Component

In 2025, Projectiles & Warheads dominated with 35% share as they form the primary functional component of ammunition, which is necessary for impact in various ammunition types. Fuzes & primers occupy the highest growth rate owing to innovations in igniter technology and precision and smart detonators.

By Guidance Mechanism

In 2025, Non-guided dominated with 80% share due to its cost-effectiveness, high production volume, and widespread use in conventional combat and training exercises. Guided ammunition is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the need for precision strikes, reduced collateral damage, and increasing adoption of advanced targeting technologies globally.

By Lethality

In 2025, Lethal ammunition dominated with 85% share due to continuous procurement by armed forces, rising defense budgets, and ongoing modernization programs globally. Civil & Commercial is the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising civilian firearm ownership and increasing interest in shooting sports globally.

Need Any Customization Research on Ammunition Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1101

Ammunition Market Segmentation

By Application

Defense

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Sporting

Hunting

Self-defense

By Caliber

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

By Product

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

By Component

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

By Guidance Mechanism

Guided

Non-Guided

By Lethality

Lethal

Less-lethal

Regional Insights:

The ammunition market is dominated by the North American region, which is predicted to increase at a rapid pace and reach almost 35% by 2025. This is a result of both the high demand for ammunition from law enforcement organizations and the U.S.'s high defense budget, which supports the modernization of the armed services.

Due to rising defense spending and military modernization initiatives in nations like China, India, and South Korea, the Asia-Pacific ammunition market is expanding at the fastest rate. Additionally, the need for highly developed munitions systems is being driven by growing geopolitical hazards and border security concerns.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025: Northrop Grumman secured a major contract to supply advanced precision-guided munitions to the U.S. Department of Defense, strengthening its position in next-generation ammunition systems.

Northrop Grumman secured a major contract to supply advanced precision-guided munitions to the U.S. Department of Defense, strengthening its position in next-generation ammunition systems. In January 2025: General Dynamics expanded its ammunition production capacity in the U.S. to meet increasing demand from defense agencies and international allies, enhancing supply chain resilience.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the adoption of advanced ammunition types such as precision-guided, smart, and programmable munitions enhancing accuracy and mission effectiveness.

– helps you analyze the adoption of advanced ammunition types such as precision-guided, smart, and programmable munitions enhancing accuracy and mission effectiveness. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you assess production volumes, stockpiling trends, and manufacturing efficiency across different ammunition types and defense programs.

– helps you assess production volumes, stockpiling trends, and manufacturing efficiency across different ammunition types and defense programs. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you understand dependency on government contracts, private defense suppliers, and logistics networks impacting ammunition availability and deployment timelines.

– helps you understand dependency on government contracts, private defense suppliers, and logistics networks impacting ammunition availability and deployment timelines. OPERATIONAL & COST ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate manufacturing costs, procurement strategies, and lifecycle management across small, medium, and large-caliber ammunition.

– helps you evaluate manufacturing costs, procurement strategies, and lifecycle management across small, medium, and large-caliber ammunition. REGIONAL DEMAND & DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you identify regional adoption patterns, defense modernization initiatives, and growth drivers across military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors.

– helps you identify regional adoption patterns, defense modernization initiatives, and growth drivers across military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on production capabilities, contract wins, technological advancements, and global presence.

Ammunition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 29.94 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 42.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.60% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Ammunition Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1101

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

6. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Caliber

7. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

8. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Component

9. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Guidance Mechanism

10. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Lethality

11. Ammunition Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Analyst Recommendations

14. Assumptions

15. Disclaimer

16. Appendix

Browse Other Reports

Caliber Ammunition Market

Ammunition Handling Systems Market

Less Lethal Ammunition Market

Precision Guided Munition Market

Soldier Modernization Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.