Heat Meter Market Size to Surpass USD 3.24 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Meter Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Heat Meter Market Size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% over 2026-2035.”

Rising District Heating Infrastructure and Government Energy Efficiency Regulations

Heat meters are becoming increasingly necessary in new construction due to the need to quickly expand district heating networks and the tightening energy efficiency regulations. In order to guarantee both energy efficiency and billing clarity, governments are promoting the use of heat meters to monitor heat usage. Because heat meters can offer accurate measures of heat energy usage and guarantee that expenses are allocated effectively, their use is growing. Standards requiring the installation of heat meters in buildings linked to district heating networks are being adopted by governments more frequently.

Heat Meter Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 1.74 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 3.24 Billion

CAGR: 6.51% from 2026 to 2035

By Connectivity: Wireless held the largest share of 61% in 2025

In 2025, North America leads the market with 40% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens AG

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Diehl Metering GmbH

Danfoss A/S

Itron Inc.

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Apator S.A.

Sontex S.A.

QUNDIS GmbH

BMETERS Srl

Sensus

Engelman SIA

Techem GmbH

ISTA International GmbH

Secure Meters Limited

Axioma Metering UAB

Metrix Polska Sp. z o.o.

Minol Messtechnik W. Lehmann GmbH & Co. KG

LianLi Water Meter Co., Ltd.

Heat Meter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation By Type (Mechanical, Static Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic))



By Connectivity (Wired (M-Bus, Modbus, BACnet), Wireless (NB-IoT, LoRaWAN, wM-Bus))



By Measurement Principle (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Superstatic)



By End-User (Residential, Commercial (Offices, Retail, Hospitals), Industrial (Chemicals, Food & Beverage, District Energy Plants))



By Application (District Heating & Cooling, HVAC Sub-Metering, Process Heat Monitoring)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

District Heating and Cooling dominated the Heat Meter Market with ~41% share in 2025 due to the increased adoption of the system in the residential sector globally. The HVAC Sub-Metering segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to the increased adoption of energy monitoring systems by the buildings to maximize the efficiency of the HVAC system.

By Measurement Principle

Electromagnetic dominated the Heat Meter Market with ~58% share in 2025 due to its high accuracy and reliability in the measurement of conductive fluids without pressure loss. The ultrasonic segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035, as these meters provide highly accurate results for measuring heat with no moving parts.

By Type

Static (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic) dominated the Heat Meter Market with ~56% share in 2025 and is also projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to high accuracy, long life, and low maintenance requirements.

By Connectivity

Wireless (NB-IoT, LoRaWAN, wM-Bus) dominated the Heat Meter Market with ~61% share in 2025 with the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026–2035, as the utilities industry is increasingly adopting remote metering and data collection systems.

Regional Insights:

Due to the region's adoption of smart meter technology and advancements in energy management infrastructure, North America had the largest revenue share in the heat meter market in 2025 (40%). Many utilities and operators in the area utilize heat meters for efficient energy use and invoicing.

Due to the increasing rate of urbanization, expansion of district heating infrastructure, and construction of large buildings, the Asia Pacific segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.92% between 2026 and 2035. The governments of several nations in this sector are encouraging the development of smart cities and energy efficiency, which is increasing the use of cutting-edge metering systems.

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Recent Developments:

2025 : Siemens implemented advanced smart-energy infrastructure and digital building technologies to modernize Berlin’s Staatsbibliothek facility, improving heating energy management and reducing energy consumption by more than 50%, supporting efficient thermal monitoring and metering solutions.

: Siemens implemented advanced smart-energy infrastructure and digital building technologies to modernize Berlin’s Staatsbibliothek facility, improving heating energy management and reducing energy consumption by more than 50%, supporting efficient thermal monitoring and metering solutions. 2024: Kamstrup partnered with Göteborg Energi and Noda to deploy intelligent heat-meter data solutions supporting demand-side management and enabling utilities to analyze building heat consumption patterns.

Exclusive Sections of the Heat Meter Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & FORECAST – helps you understand average pricing trends by heat meter type, benchmark key manufacturers, and evaluate regional price variations along with emerging pricing models such as subscription-based and smart service contracts.

– helps you understand average pricing trends by heat meter type, benchmark key manufacturers, and evaluate regional price variations along with emerging pricing models such as subscription-based and smart service contracts. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence to global measurement standards (MID, ISO, OIML), environmental regulations, and regional mandates for smart heat meter adoption.

– helps you assess adherence to global measurement standards (MID, ISO, OIML), environmental regulations, and regional mandates for smart heat meter adoption. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the shift toward smart heat meters, including IoT, BMS, and EMS integration, along with innovation trends driven by R&D investments and patent activity.

– helps you analyze the shift toward smart heat meters, including IoT, BMS, and EMS integration, along with innovation trends driven by R&D investments and patent activity. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate key metrics such as meter lifespan, accuracy levels, calibration frequency, and data transmission efficiency for reliable billing systems.

– helps you evaluate key metrics such as meter lifespan, accuracy levels, calibration frequency, and data transmission efficiency for reliable billing systems. SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL METRICS – helps you understand the role of heat meters in reducing energy wastage, lowering CO₂ emissions, and supporting eco-friendly and recyclable solutions.

– helps you understand the role of heat meters in reducing energy wastage, lowering CO₂ emissions, and supporting eco-friendly and recyclable solutions. COMPETITIVE & MARKET POSITIONING INSIGHTS – helps you gauge pricing strategies, technology differentiation, and service-based models adopted by key players to strengthen their market presence.

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