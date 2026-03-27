Borregaard ASA: Proxies for the Annual General Meeting 16 April 2026

In connection with Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting, Mr. Helge Aasen, Chair of the Board of Directors in Borregaard ASA, has been assigned voting rights based on proxies for 7,906,608 shares in Borregaard ASA. The proxies apply exclusively to the Annual General Meeting in Borregaard ASA on 16 April 2026. This means that Mr. Helge Aasen represents a total of 7,9% of the outstanding shares in Borregaard ASA.

Mr. Helge Aasen’s shareholding in Borregaard ASA is 4,500 shares.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 27 March 2026

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.