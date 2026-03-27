Mellow Reaches $100M in 9 Months, Defining the $300B Sleep Economy

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a category historically defined by fragmented products and incremental innovation, Mellow has fundamentally rewritten the rules of the industry. Launched in 2025, the brand has surpassed $110M sales in just nine months. The milestone signals the arrival of a new era in consumer wellness: the Sleep Economy.

Sleep better. Sleep mellow.

While legacy mattress brands, meditation apps, and smart devices have offered piecemeal solutions, Mellow is building a cohesive system. The company built massive consumer demand through digital-first distribution and creator partnerships before expanding into traditional retail channels, proving that the modern path to scale starts with the consumer, not the shelf.

“Mellow isn’t a bedding company. We are a sleep experience company,” said Chad Keller, founder of Mellow. “We’re building the infrastructure for how people sleep. Right now, sleep is fragmented. Consumers are overcharged, overwhelmed, and underserved. We started with a pillow, but we’re building a $10B company in the sleep economy, a $300B+ category without a clear leader.”

A New Playbook: The Inevitable Rise of Creator-Led Growth

Mellow built its foundation by going directly to the consumer. With fewer than 50 SKUs, the brand has become the #1 brand in TikTok Shop’s Home category. Its rapid ascent has been driven by organic advocacy, with more than 100,000 creators posting about Mellow and generating over 5,000 creator videos per week.

Its product line, which includes the Hotel Pillow, CloudAlign Pillow, Comforter, Cooling Pillowcases, Cloud Blanket, MellowSoft loungewear, mouth tape, eye masks, and slides, delivers Scandinavian-inspired design at mass premium price points. The brand is now expanding into major retail, bringing proven consumer demand into physical stores.

Unlike traditional viral brands, Mellow’s growth is underpinned by exceptional product performance. Its return rate remains significantly below industry averages, proving that the brand’s demand is driven by satisfaction, not just attention.

Owning the Sleep Economy

Mellow’s trajectory highlights a broader transformation: the formalization of the sleep economy as a standalone consumer category. Search behavior reflects this cultural shift. As consumers look for the best pillow 2026, seek out a cooling pillowcase, or search for a Mellow review, they increasingly turn to creator-led content and real customer experiences over polished advertising.

Under the leadership of Co-Founders Chad Keller and Jay Yue, Mellow is executing a calculated vision. The first phase focuses on consumer domination, scaling through attention, creator-led growth, and now retail expansion. The next phase will introduce connected sleep systems and hardware, transforming Mellow from a product company into a sleep platform.

By combining premium quality, cultural relevance, and a distribution model that starts digital and scales into retail, Mellow has established itself not just as a top-performing brand, but as the inevitable leader of the next generation of consumer companies. The sleep economy has arrived, and Mellow is building its foundation.

About Mellow

Launched in 2025, Mellow is a sleep experience company building the infrastructure for how people sleep. As the definitive leader in the emerging Sleep Economy, Mellow specializes in a cohesive system of premium sleep essentials, including the Hotel Pillow, CloudAlign Pillow, Comforters, Cooling Pillowcases, and MellowSoft loungewear. Leveraging a creator-led, digital-first distribution model now expanding into major retail, Mellow combines Scandinavian-inspired design, mass premium positioning, and unmatched customer satisfaction to reshape how consumers experience rest.

Sleep better. Sleep mellow.





Media Contact

Company: Mellow

Contact: Chad Keller

Email: Chad@mellowsleep.com

Website: mellowsleep.com