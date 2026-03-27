New Single-Channel Portable Water-based Condensation Particle Counter Expands OmniCount™ Family

Shoreview, MN, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated announces the launch of the OmniCount™ Portable Water-based Condensation Particle Counter (PWCPC) Model 3001, expanding its OmniCount™ portfolio with a compact, single-channel solution for accurate ultrafine particle (UFP) measurements in real-world environments.



The OmniCount™ PWCPC Model 3001 delivers lab-grade CPC performance in a lightweight, user-friendly instrument, making it an accessible entry point for academic labs, field campaigns, and technical teams seeking reliable ultrafine particle measurements wherever their work takes them.

Building on the success of the dual-channel OmniCount™ Model 3002, the new Model 3001 delivers the same water-based CPC technology in a streamlined, cost-effective design tailored for routine monitoring, field studies, and educational use.

“Many researchers and environmental professionals need reliable UFP data outside the lab, but without the complexity or limitations of traditional CPCs,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated. “The new OmniCount™ model 3001 makes high-quality measurements easier to take into the field, with water-based operation, true portability, and dependable performance even while in motion.”

The Model 3001 uses water as its working fluid, which eliminates the need for butanol or isopropyl alcohol. This simplifies operation, improves user safety, lowers consumable costs, and supports more sustainable, hassle-free use in both field and laboratory settings.

Operation in any orientation helps ensure accurate measurements during movement, tilting, or transport, enabling confident data collection in applications such as personal exposure monitoring, mobile ambient air studies, and temporary or remote measurement sites.

Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity provides real-time, wireless data access, allowing users to monitor, review, and export UFP measurements efficiently in the field or lab. With more than four hours of operation on a rechargeable, hot-swappable battery, the Model 3001 is engineered for true portability and freedom from fixed power sources.



For more information, please visit tsi.com/omnicount-3001.









About TSI Incorporated

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