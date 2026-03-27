Zelluna ASA – Mandatory notification of trade

Oslo, Norway, 27 March 2026 - Anders Tuv, Managing Director in Radforsk Invest, and Chairperson and co-founder of Zelluna ASA (Zelluna), has today entered into an agreement with Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse (Radforsk) pursuant to which Mr. Tuv has been granted options (the Options) to acquire up to 200,000 shares held by Radforsk in Zelluna.



Each Option provides a right to acquire one share in Zelluna from Radforsk at an exercise price of NOK 18.5 per share (subject to customary adjustments). The Options are immediately vested and may be exercised in whole or in part within 5 years.



Zelluna is not part of the agreement, and any exercise of the options will not result in issuance of new shares in Zelluna.

A Notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 is attached to this announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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