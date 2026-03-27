BROAD ARROW PRESENTS RARE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE FERRARI MONZA SP2 AT CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE AUCTION

BICESTER, United Kingdom, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is extremely proud to present a superb, low mileage example of the rarely offered for sale Ferrari Monza SP2 at its Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction from 16-17 May 2026.

Unveiled in 2018 along with the Monza SP1, the Monza SP2 is part of Ferrari’s highly exclusive and sought after Icona series cars, inspired by icons from the illustrious history of the Maranello marque, including the famous 1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta, 750 Monza and 860 Monza. Unlike the SP1, the SP2 offers the distinct advantage of having two seats as well as a second headrest fairing for the passenger.

Based on the incredible 812 Superfast, the Monza SP2 pairs a carbon fibre barchetta body with the sonorous 6.5-litre, normally aspirated V12 engine from the 812. It was Ferrari’s most powerful naturally-aspirated engine when it was launched, delivering 798 hp and 719 Nm of torque and capable of achieving a 0-100 km/h time of an astonishing 2.9 seconds.

“Following the world-record setting sale of the first Ferrari Monza SP2 to be sold in North America at our Amelia Auction, we are very excited to add this very low mileage SP2 to an already phenomenal line-up for our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “Icona series cars are highly coveted by Ferrari collectors and rarely come up for sale, especially in this unique specification. We expect it to generate intense bidding among international collectors when it appears on the podium at the spectacular Villa Erba.”

Chassis number 261538 is the modern definition of a sports car intended to take on legendary events such as the Mille Miglia. With no windscreen, it benefits from the clever ingenuity of Ferrari engineers who created the ‘Virtual Windshield’, an aerodynamic design that channels airflow through the bonnet and out, ahead of the occupants. This is only one element of an extensive aerodynamic package that dramatically enhances both speed and downforce, ensuring that every drive in a Monza SP2 is a visceral experience second-to-none.

Presented like new, having driven only 417 kilometres at the time of cataloguing, this superb example recalls the contrasting colours of some of Ferrari’s most memorable racing liveries with its two-tone colour scheme of Rosso California with a Grigio Coburn nose section and Argento Nürburgring accents. The cockpit features Jeans Aunde Blu fabric and Pelle Elmo Blue leather with the famous Cavallino Rampante embroidered on the headrests. The idea that the Monza SP2 is truly race car-inspired is further emphasised by four-point safety harnesses and the factory supply of two beautifully crafted carbon fibre helmets by Berluti.

“Offered only to the most discerning of Ferrari clients at the time of its launch, the Monza SP2 is undeniably one of the most collectable Ferraris of the 21st century”, says Daniele Turrisi, Consignment Consultant at Broad Arrow Auctions and Private Sales. “With its Tailor Made paintwork and extensive list of options and accessories, this is one of the most compelling examples of the Icona Series that any Ferraristi could hope to acquire.”

Consignment opportunities remain for the Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction and collectors interested in discussing consigning their car to this prestigious sale are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist at +44 20 4592 0169 (UK), + 32 476 879 471 (Europe) or on +1 313 312 0780 (North America) or via email at info@broadarrowauctions.com. Further details are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors are also invited to discuss consignments for other Broad Arrow auctions taking place in Europe in 2026, including the Zoute Concours Auction on 9th October and the Zürich Auction on 7th November.

Ends.

For media enquiries relating to Broad Arrow Auctions, including accreditation for the auction at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, please contact a member of the press team.

Editor’s Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

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