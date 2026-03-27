

Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com



To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 27 March 2026

Corporate Announcement 12/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 March 2026.

At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Friday 27 March 2026, the following decision was taken:

Appointment of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor for the financial year 2025.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Johan Jonson

johan.jonson@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

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