Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 27 March 2026
Corporate Announcement 12/2026
Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 March 2026.
At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Friday 27 March 2026, the following decision was taken:
- Appointment of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor for the financial year 2025.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Johan Jonson
johan.jonson@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 70 612 02 14
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