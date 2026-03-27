Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 15.58 Billion by 2035 Due to the Increasing Cases of Chronic Inflammatory Skin Diseases Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Pruritus Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 10.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The increasing prevalence of chronic inflammatory skin conditions such atopic dermatitis, urticaria, and allergic contact dermatitis, as well as a quickly growing pipeline of biologic and small molecule medications, are the main factors driving the worldwide pruritus therapeutics market's steady growth.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 10.30 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 15.58 billion

CAGR: 4.23% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get Exclusive Access to the Sample Report of Pruritus Therapeutics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6945

The U.S. Pruritus Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% over 2026-2035.

The global pruritus therapeutics market is dominated by the U.S., which is attributed to the extremely high prevalence of atopic dermatitis and other conditions causing pruritus (31.6 million in total) among the American population.

Rising Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis and Chronic Urticaria to Drive Market Growth Globally

The primary structural growth driver for the pruritus treatments market is the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria worldwide. With atopic dermatitis affecting up to 20% of children in high-income nations and persistent pruritus affecting roughly 1 in 7 adults worldwide, the patient population amenable for therapeutic intervention is large and expanding. Prescription volumes for corticosteroids, biologics, and antihistamines are directly increasing in both established and emerging economies due to increased urbanization, exposure to environmental allergens, and an increase in immune dysregulation disorders.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Antihistamines showed the highest share in revenues with approximately 31.84% in 2025, due to its widespread availability in both prescription and over-the-counter formulations, and its clinical use in all forms of urticaria and allergic pruritus globally. The immunosuppressant segment is predicted to show the highest CAGR of approximately 6.18% during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to the rapidly increasing use of biologic immunomodulators globally.

By Disease

The atopic dermatitis segment held the highest revenue share of approximately 37.92% in 2025 due to high disease prevalence rates globally. The urticaria segment is also growing and is estimated to have the highest CAGR of approximately 5.12% in the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing diagnosis rates for chronic spontaneous urticaria, increasing indications for anti-IgE therapies, such as omalizumab, and a rising pipeline for anti-Siglec-8 and anti-KIT biologics for treatment-refractory chronic inducible urticaria.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies maintained the largest share of approximately 42.33% in 2025 due to the concentration of biologic infusion services, specialty drug dispensing, and inpatient dermatology treatment protocols in hospital-based healthcare delivery. Online pharmacy is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of approximately 7.46% between 2026 and 2035, led by the increasing consumer acceptance of the convenience of prescription refill services globally.

Get Expert-Led Insights for Your Business Strategy — Connect with Analysts Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6945

Pruritus Therapeutics Market Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 41.26% in 2025 of the pruritus therapeutics market, underpinned by the highest per-capita consumption of prescription dermatology therapeutics, extensive FDA-approved biologic and JAK inhibitor portfolios, and a highly developed specialty pharmacy infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment of the pruritus therapeutics market, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%, due to the increasing rate of the dermatology patient pool, healthcare expenditure, and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in the region, covering China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report:

AbbVie Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Eli Lilly and Company

LEO Pharma A/S

Galderma S.A.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Escient Pharmaceuticals

Dermira, Inc. (an Eli Lilly Company)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Viatris Inc.

Noven Pharmaceuticals LLC

Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , AbbVie announced positive Phase III results for upadacitinib in pediatric atopic dermatitis patients aged 6 months to 11 years, with plans to submit supplemental regulatory filings to the FDA and EMA, further broadening the addressable pruritus therapeutics patient population.

, AbbVie announced positive Phase III results for upadacitinib in pediatric atopic dermatitis patients aged 6 months to 11 years, with plans to submit supplemental regulatory filings to the FDA and EMA, further broadening the addressable pruritus therapeutics patient population. In March 2024, Regeneron and Sanofi received FDA approval for Dupixent as an add-on maintenance therapy for chronic spontaneous urticaria in adults and adolescents 12 years and older, significantly expanding the drug's addressable commercial opportunity within the pruritus therapeutics segment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE PREVALENCE & EPIDEMIOLOGICAL BURDEN METRICS – helps you understand global incidence and prevalence of chronic pruritus, patient segmentation by age group, and overall impact on quality of life and comorbid conditions.

– helps you understand global incidence and prevalence of chronic pruritus, patient segmentation by age group, and overall impact on quality of life and comorbid conditions. DRUG PIPELINE & REGULATORY APPROVAL INSIGHTS – helps you analyze ongoing clinical trials, approval trends across U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, and advancements in biologics and small molecule therapies.

– helps you analyze ongoing clinical trials, approval trends across U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, and advancements in biologics and small molecule therapies. TREATMENT ADHERENCE & CLINICAL OUTCOME ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate patient adherence rates, treatment response, remission outcomes, and safety profiles across different drug classes and delivery methods.

– helps you evaluate patient adherence rates, treatment response, remission outcomes, and safety profiles across different drug classes and delivery methods. REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE VS. CLINICAL EFFICACY GAP – helps you uncover differences between clinical trial results and real-world treatment effectiveness for better decision-making.

– helps you uncover differences between clinical trial results and real-world treatment effectiveness for better decision-making. MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you assess insurance coverage, formulary inclusion, patient cost burden, and payer decision trends across key regions.

– helps you assess insurance coverage, formulary inclusion, patient cost burden, and payer decision trends across key regions. BIOSIMILAR PENETRATION & COMPETITIVE IMPACT – helps you identify the impact of biosimilars on branded biologics, pricing dynamics, and market competition.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.23% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Antihistamines, Immunosuppressant, Others)

• By Disease (Urticaria, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for Pruritus Therapeutics Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/pruritus-therapeutics-market-6945

Other Related Report:

Sepsis Therapeutics Market

Melanoma Therapeutics Market

Periodontal Therapeutics Market

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Gout Therapeutics Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.