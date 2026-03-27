Subsea 7 S.A Notice of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg – 27 March 2026 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today published and distributed to eligible holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) the Notice of Meeting and supporting materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”).

The AGM is scheduled to take place at 15:00 (local time) on 12 May 2026 at the Company's registered office, 412F, Route d'Esch, L-1471 Luxembourg.

The holders of ADRs on record at the close of business on 31 March 2026 and the holders of Common Shares on record at the close of business on 28 April 2026 will be entitled to vote. The deadline for submission of votes for holders of ADRs is 29 April 2026 and for holders of Common Shares is 6 May 2026.

The Notice of Meeting and supporting materials can be found on the Company’s website, subsea7.com.

Due to the fact that the Company is incorporated in Luxembourg, the Company’s affairs are governed by the provisions of Luxembourg company law. Under these provisions and the provisions of the Company’s articles of association, the AGM will be restricted to the administrative matters set out in the Convening Notice of the AGM.

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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 S.A. is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on

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