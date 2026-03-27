Hong Kong Hypnotherapist Training Centre Announces International Certification Programs to Elevate Asian Hypnotherapy Education

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Hypnotherapist Training Centre (HKHTC), an education institution specializing in Mental Wellness, today announced its expanded curriculum for Professional Therapist Certification. The initiative aims to address the growing demand for psychological resources across the Asia-Pacific region by equipping practitioners with internationally recognized credentials and Practical Skills.





Founded by Mr. Choi Hon Keung, HKHTC was established to bridge the gap between the increasing societal need for psychological support and the shortage of structured professional training systems. Following his own recovery from severe depression through non-pharmacological hypnotherapy two decades ago, Choi developed the center to provide systematic education based on scientific principles and clinical ethics. The curriculum focuses on teaching methodologies designed to help individuals Unlock Your Subconscious to manage emotional distress and promote a Stress Free environment.

Operating as a Leading Hypnotherapy Training Provider, the center strictly adheres to international standards. The courses are accredited by multiple global hypnotherapy associations, ensuring that graduates receive International Certification and professional recognition worldwide. Led by seasoned therapists, the instructional framework translates complex psychological theories into accessible methodologies. This approach allows students to achieve career transformations while serving as active participants in the broader community mental health network.

The center continues to supply the industry with qualified professionals. By introducing international techniques to the local market, HKHTC strives to act as a Mental Health Training Pioneer and a central hub for Asia Leading Training. Through ongoing public seminars and professional exchanges, the institution aims to dispel misconceptions and standardize Asian Hypnotherapy Education.

Prospective students interested in pursuing a career in hypnotherapy can find course schedules and enrollment details at www.hkhtc.com.hk, or by contacting the admissions team directly via email or WhatsApp at +852 5501 7985.

About Hong Kong Hypnotherapist Training Centre

Hong Kong Hypnotherapist Training Centre is a professional education institution operating in Hong Kong, Macao, and Mainland China. The center specializes in cultivating certified hypnotherapists through rigorous, science-based curricula and practical clinical training. By promoting international standards and public awareness, HKHTC is dedicated to advancing the hypnotherapy profession and improving overall psychological well-being within the community.

Media Contact

Ken Choi

Phone: +85255017985

Email: info@hkhtc.com.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32e09b4b-6f6d-4c45-9c15-ad44ead8ebee