MEXC Earn Gold Products See 35% Growth Since February





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a fast-growing, user-first crypto asset trading platform, reports strong growth for its MEXC Earn products in March. Amid ongoing market volatility, the platform's March data shows impressive gains across its offerings. Total assets under management (AUM) for MEXC Earn products increased 11% month-on-month, with the on-chain gold product GOLD(XAUT) seeing particularly strong growth, rising nearly 35% compared to February. Meanwhile, users holding assets in MEXC Earn contributed 12% more to Futures trading, indicating that funds in MEXC Earn are being converted into new trading momentum.

Strong Demand for MEXC Earn GOLD(XAUT) Products Amid Sharp Gold Price Volatility

Gold prices fell sharply after reaching approximately $5,400 earlier this month, with a monthly decline of over 15%. On March 23, gold even touched an intraday low of $4,130, marking a yearly low. Investors holding traditional gold assets not only faced unrealized losses but also lacked a cash-flow buffer, since conventional gold does not generate yield, leaving them to passively bear market volatility. MEXC Earn's on-chain gold, GOLD(XAUT), product helps users maintain exposure to gold prices while earning up to 10% APR. Amid the sharp gold price correction in March, the AUM of GOLD(XAUT) Earn products rose nearly 35%, highlighting the growing market demand for a "gold exposure + interest yield" investment strategy.

MEXC Earn Products Effectively Drive Trading Activity

March data shows that users holding assets on MEXC Earn contributed 12% more to Futures trading compared to February, indicating that the use of these products is actively boosting user trading engagement. This trend is closely linked to MEXC's integrated product ecosystem. The platform connects Flexible and Fixed Savings products, Futures Earn, and 0-fee MEXC Loans. Funds in MEXC Earn remain accessible while generating yield, and interest continues to accrue when holding Futures positions, significantly improving capital efficiency. In a market environment with frequent, sudden price movements, the ability to flexibly deploy funds directly impacts users' trading responsiveness. This capital management approach of combining position yield with trading flexibility is increasingly being adopted by investors.

High APR Drives Growth in Mainstream Crypto Holdings for MEXC Earn

At the cross-asset allocation level, MEXC Earn's high-APR strategies continue to attract capital inflows. For example, SOL Earn products offer an APR of up to 20%, driving SOL holdings to grow nearly 25% compared to February. ETH Earn products offer up to 15% APR, while XRP Earn products offer up to 10% APR. Amid a market environment where mainstream crypto prices are generally under pressure, this high-APR product matrix covering SOL, ETH, XRP, and other major assets provides users with a way to generate ongoing returns during their holding period, effectively reducing the opportunity cost of simply holding crypto.

MEXC continues to expand its Earn product ecosystem, offering a high-APR, multi-asset, and flexible product portfolio to meet users' asset management needs across different market conditions. For more details, please visit the MEXC Earn page on our official website .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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