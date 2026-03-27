MEXC Ventures Supports Industry Dialogue and Ecosystem Collaboration at NBX 2026





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , the investment arm of global digital asset exchange MEXC, joined Next Block Expo (NBX) 2026 as Gold Sponsor in Warsaw, Poland, co-hosting an exclusive Michelin-level VIP dinner with NBX on the evening of March 24. The engagement reflects a broader focus on supporting dialogue and connection across the Web3 ecosystem as the industry continues to mature.

Next Block Expo 2026, one of Central and Eastern Europe's premier blockchain events, brought together nearly 200 speakers, 80+ projects and companies, and participants from across the global Web3 industry over two days in Warsaw. At the event, Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, participated in a panel discussion on trust, transparency, and accountability in digital finance. The conversation explored how trust is evolving from a brand-driven perception into a measurable strategic asset, and what it means for platforms to build lasting credibility with users, partners, and institutions in an increasingly mature crypto landscape.

The dinner brought together some of the most influential voices and industry visionaries in crypto for an exclusive Michelin-level dining experience, offering a rare opportunity to build meaningful connections, exchange insights on the evolving Web3 ecosystem, and explore collaboration beyond the conference floor. Such curated, high-quality interactions are becoming increasingly important in complementing large-scale industry events, helping facilitate collaboration, align perspectives, and identify new opportunities across the ecosystem.

For MEXC Ventures, moments like these reflect a deliberate approach to ecosystem building — where every conversation has the potential to strengthen bonds, spark collaboration, and unlock new opportunities across the Web3 landscape. Guided by the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures remains committed to supporting community-driven gatherings, bringing together builders, investors, and innovators across the ecosystem, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration that contribute to the healthy and sustainable development of the Web3 industry.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and to actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website or send email to media@mexcventures.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da0a5d48-46ea-4001-961d-47ee6cd7117a