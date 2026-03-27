Unipart announces strong 2025 financial results

Highlights:

Group Turnover reached £991.6m

Underlying PBIT of £27.9m

Strengthened balance sheet – ended year with positive net cash of £9.4m, and our net assets increased by 22.0% to £145.6m

Ranked top logistics provider in the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport’s Top 30 list

Maintained world-class safety performance

Continued delivery of net zero commitments through reducing carbon emissions





OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has today announced its full year results for 2025. This was a year defined by successful strategic transition, expansion and continued momentum in delivering The Unipart Way Forward strategy.

The company's performance was underpinned by organic expansion with existing and new customers, strategically investing in digital transformation and technology, and a steadfast commitment to its colleagues and sustainability.

Turnover reached £991.6m (2024: £1,081.1m) and delivered an underlying profit before interest and tax of £27.9m (2024: £28.1m). The company also delivered a strong financial position through achieving a net cash surplus of £9.4m at year-end, demonstrating robust operational efficiency and capital discipline.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am proud of Unipart’s strong performance in 2025, demonstrating continued progress against The Unipart Way Forward strategy.

“We have significantly strengthened our pipeline, delivered strong order book growth, delivered solid earnings and cash performance, and made great progress in delivering our strategy and being a supply chain performance improvement partner for our customers.

“I would like to thank all our colleagues, partners and shareholders for their commitment and support. Continuing to develop our expertise, customer centricity and breadth of offer remains fundamental to delivering our strategy.

“In 2026, our focus on organic expansion, strategic partnerships, and ongoing investment in our people and technology, combined with our continued diversification, gives me confidence that we can navigate ongoing global supply chain instability and challenges. We are fully committed to delivering more efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains for our customers, and long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Strategic progress

Against a backdrop of increasing global supply chain challenges, Unipart's unique breadth of expertise proved highly relevant, leading to a focus on increasing visibility and predictability, and mitigating disruption factors for its customers.

Strategic ambition: The Group outlined its new ambition as part of its brand positioning - to be the driving force behind efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Customer expansion: enhancing our services with existing customers, including JLR, Volkswagen Group UK, BMW MINI, Scania, Selco, Volvo, Network Rail, AtkinsRealis, Airbus, PCE and Kubota.

New customer partnerships: Unipart welcomed new customers, including Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and Leonardo, and secured further wins in the automotive and healthcare logistics sectors.

Global expansion & innovation: The company expanded its portfolio of services, launching new solutions such as its end-to-end electric vehicle offer, solutions for industrialised construction and a field services offer.

Key industry partnerships: Unipart became a member of the consortium appointed as the Programme Delivery Partner (PDP) for the NHS England’s New Hospital Programme (NHP) and announced a new strategic partnership with KBR for the defence sector.

Industry recognition: Unipart was named the top logistics provider in the UK in the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport’s (CILT) Top 30 Logistics Providers list. The CILT is the leading professional body for everyone who works in supply chain, logistics and transport.





Commitment to People and ESG

Unipart reinforced its commitment to its people, health, safety, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals:

Safety excellence: The company’s commitment to safety was recognised by the British Safety Council, receiving five stars in their audit for the 15th consecutive year and maintaining the Sword of Honour, Globe of Honour and Shield of Honour awards for the third consecutive year.

Employee engagement: Unipart achieved upper quartile employee engagement results for the second year in a row, demonstrating the strength of The Unipart Way culture.

Charity: Through its CARE framework, the company hosted the Big Charity Challenge, resulting in its largest ever fundraising total of over £62,000 for more than 30 charities.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/502e581f-f0b0-4503-ac99-161273217b5d