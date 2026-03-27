Articles of Association for Novo Nordisk A/S 2026
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| Source: Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Nordisk A/S
Articles of Association for Novo Nordisk A/S 2026
Attachment
FDA has approved Awiqli® injection 700 units/mL, the first and only once-weekly, long-acting basal insulin as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve ..Read More
Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 March 2026 – Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Annual General Meeting. At the Annual General Meeting, Lars Rebien Sørensen, chair of the Board of Directors, stated:“2025 was a...Read More