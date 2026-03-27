Cregis Nexus Is Now Available on Huawei Cloud Marketplace KooGallery

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cregis , a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, recently announced the official launch of Cregis Nexus on Huawei Cloud KooGallery . The on-premise institutional custody infrastructure is now available to enterprises seeking to deploy compliant, fully controlled digital asset custody services within their own environments.

A Strategic Partnership Built for Institutional Needs

The Huawei Cloud KooGallery serves as a premier platform connecting enterprise-grade solutions with organizations undergoing digital transformation. Through this partnership, Cregis gains access to Huawei's extensive global distribution network and enterprise ecosystem — enabling us to reach institutions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East with greater efficiency.

For institutions with on-premise deployment requirements, this means streamlined access to a custody infrastructure that doesn't ask them to compromise: full asset control, seamless integration with existing compliance frameworks, and the trust of a globally recognized cloud platform behind it.

Institutional Custody Infrastructure, Built for Control

Cregis Nexus is an institutional-grade digital asset custody infrastructure designed for organizations that require on-premise deployment. By placing the core system within the client's own environment, Nexus ensures complete ownership of asset control while fitting naturally into existing risk management and compliance operations.

In short: Nexus is the institutional infrastructure that gives users asset sovereignty without sacrificing compliance.

Five Pillars of Cregis Nexus

Bank-Grade Hardware Security

Nexus is built on HSM (Hardware Security Module) and TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) technologies, compatible with FIPS 140-certified hardware. This ensures that every deployment meets the highest security standards required by banks, government agencies, and regulated financial institutions — secured at the hardware level from day one.

Flexible Account Models for Every Institutional Use Case

Nexus supports multiple account models designed to serve diverse institutional scenarios:Client Asset Custody Platform — for institutions offering custody services to end clientsPayment Hub Engine — for processing and settling digital currency paymentsInstitutional Clearing & Settlement Network — as the underlying infrastructure for interbank or cross-institutional flowsEnterprise Digital Operations Workstation — for managing proprietary digital assets at scale.

Whether users are managing their own treasury, launching a custody product, running payment operations, or building clearing infrastructure — Nexus is designed to be the foundation beneath it all.

Programmable Policy & Intelligent Risk Controls

Nexus features a built-in Programmable Policy engine that enables institutions to define and govern digital asset management workflows at the level of business intent — translating risk policies, compliance directives, and custody agreement terms into executable rules embedded across every operational touchpoint. This creates a live connection between enterprise asset management operations and on-chain fund movements, ensuring every action is governed, auditable, and aligned with institutional intent.

Multi-tier Workflow Approval tools and automation capabilities further streamline compliance operations, reducing manual overhead while maintaining rigorous control.

Unified Asset Management & Operational Efficiency

Nexus provides a structured wallet system and unified dashboard for managing multi-chain assets in one place. Built-in audit and reconciliation tools ensure financial transparency and regulatory readiness, while intelligent Gas Fee management reduces on-chain operational costs — making day-to-day digital asset operations both efficient and accountable.

A Governance Architecture Built for What Comes Next

Nexus technically separates asset operation, technology service provision, and verification oversight into distinct, independently governed layers. This architecture gives institutions greater flexibility in how they structure internal governance, and creates the structural conditions for industry associations or regulators to participate more meaningfully in custody oversight — positioning institutions to adapt confidently as compliance frameworks continue to evolve.

Looking Forward

This partnership with Huawei Cloud is the beginning of an expanded institutional strategy. Together, we'll combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure expertise with Cregis's deep experience in blockchain security and compliance to deliver increasingly sophisticated digital asset solutions to institutions worldwide.

Our joint technical teams will provide comprehensive implementation support — from initial deployment through ongoing operations — ensuring stability, compliance, and the capacity for continuous innovation.

As digital asset adoption accelerates, the demand for institutional-grade, on-premise custody infrastructure will only grow. Cregis remains committed to building the infrastructure that lets institutions move forward with confidence — in control, in compliance, and ready for what's next.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

Contact

Janice Tang

Cregis Techology Ltd

marketing@cregis.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4a1f7d8-e38a-477c-b000-2ca931621e19