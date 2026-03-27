Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Announces New Leadership and Board Appointments and Strategic Direction Involving Law90 and Subsidiaries

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GSFI) today announced a change in executive leadership and Board composition, along with the company’s strategic direction for its next phase of operations, including the planned integration of Law90, LLC and related subsidiaries.

Leadership and Board Changes

Pursuant to a written consent dated March 18, 2026, James C. DiPrima appointed new executive officers and directors of Green Stream Holdings, Inc. as follows:

James “Jim” Schramm — Chief Executive Officer

— Chief Executive Officer Phil Yang — Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer

— Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer Phil Yang — Director





In connection with these appointments, Mr. DiPrima resigned as an officer of the Company effective March 17, 2026, and resigned as a director effective March 19, 2026.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Schramm brings extensive experience in media production, distribution, and national advertising platforms. Professional background includes:

Creator of The Legal Helpline, a national legal-services commercial platform

Founder of Summit Entertainment Inc. (SEI)

Early architect of The Shopping Channel, which later evolved into what became The Home Shopping Network

Distributor of feature films and television commercials across U.S., Canadian, and international markets

Experience in media buying, advertising strategy, and multi-market distribution





Strategic Initiative: Law90, LLC

As part of the Company’s forward strategy, Mr. Schramm has announced the intention to convey Law90, LLC to Green Stream Holdings, Inc., subject to customary approvals and conditions.

Law90 operates as a legal-industry referral platform connecting consumers with attorneys who are members of the Law90 network. Upon integration, Law90 is expected to serve as a core operating platform within GSFI’s business model.

Business Direction

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. plans to evolve into an AI-studio-based advertising and media company, with planned capabilities including:

AI-generated commercial production

Automated national media buying

Predictive audience targeting

Legal-industry referral automation

Television, digital, and theatrical distribution

Scalable advertising platforms utilizing machine-learning technologies





The Company believes this integrated approach positions GSFI at the intersection of media, technology, and legal-services marketing.

Executive Leadership

James “Jim” Schramm — Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Schramm is a media executive with experience spanning production, platform development, advertising distribution, and national media strategy.

Phil Yang — Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director

Mr. Yang brings experience in residential lending, private mortgage finance, and commercial asset acquisition. Academic credentials include dual undergraduate degrees from George Mason University and a master’s degree from George Washington University.

Management Commentary

“Green Stream Holdings is entering a new phase focused on building an AI-enabled media and advertising platform,” said Jim Schramm, Chief Executive Officer. “The planned integration of Law90 represents an important first step as the Company develops scalable production, distribution, and referral capabilities across multiple channels.”

Contact Information

Phil Yang

Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer & Director

Email: nanyang@greenstreamholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned strategic direction, the proposed conveyance and integration of Law90, LLC, anticipated business capabilities, future operations, growth strategies, and management’s expectations regarding the Company’s business model and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully complete and integrate proposed transactions, execute its business strategy, develop and deploy technology-enabled advertising platforms, obtain necessary approvals, secure financing if required, respond to competitive and regulatory conditions, and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.