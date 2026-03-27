BEIJING, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB23.6 million to repurchase 506,252 ordinary shares on March 26. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB500 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin Continued Share Repurchase, Total Repurchases Amount to Over RMB500 million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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March 26, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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March 25, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun LimitedBOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchase Program; Cumulative Repurchases Reach Nearly RMB450 Million in FY26
BEIJING, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More