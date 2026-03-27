Heimstaden 2026 Annual General Meeting

Heimstaden AB has today held its Annual General Meeting 2026 and resolved the following:

Adoption of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025

Adoption of the proposal for allocation of the Company’s results and payment of no dividends.

Granted discharge from liability to the current Board Members, and the co-CEOs, for their management in 2025.

Re-election of Ivar Tollefsen, John Giverholt, Bente Landsnes, and Fredrik Reinfeldt as Board Members.

Adoption of the proposal for directors’ fees.

Re-election of the registered auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as external auditor, with Jonas Svensson as the auditor in charge.

Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with around 158,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 324 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.heimstadenab.com . Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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