Nanocellulose Market Projected to Grow at 21.1% CAGR Through 2031 with North America Holding 43%+ Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the nanocellulose market size is valued at around USD 1.12 billion in 2025 & expected to reach USD 1.36 billion in 2026, eventually climbing to nearly USD 3.53 billion by 2031, growing at a strong 21.1% CAGR during 2026-2031. This surge is largely fueled by sustainability regulations, fluctuating petrochemical costs, and fast-paced innovation in material science.

Industries like automotive, packaging, and healthcare are driving demand, especially for lightweight parts, recyclable films, and advanced biomedical uses. While North America benefits from established production and OEM partnerships, Asian manufacturers are catching up quickly with lower costs and strategic location advantages. Meanwhile, shifting raw materials from wood pulp to agricultural waste is improving supply stability and supporting circular economy goals, as both large pulp companies and biotech startups compete and collaborate to expand applications.

Key Innovations Driving the Nanocellulose Market

Policy Pressure Accelerating Plastic Alternatives

Government regulations are playing a key role in pushing industries toward greener materials. In Europe and the United States, stricter rules on single-use plastics are encouraging companies to adopt fiber-based solutions. Large manufacturers are already adapting their product lines to meet these standards, while other regions are expected to follow. Clear regulatory timelines are also giving investors more confidence to fund large-scale production facilities.

“Observed demand patterns indicate nanocellulose is progressing from niche applications toward broader commercial consideration, supported by incremental capacity and partnerships”, says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “This assessment reflects rigorously cross-checked data and consistent validation practices, offering a dependable, unbiased view compared with less transparent market analyses.”

Expansion of Research and Commercial Trials

The industry is steadily moving from experimental stages to real-world production. Major companies are upgrading existing facilities to manufacture nanocellulose at scale, while research institutions are refining production processes. New product developments, especially in healthcare, highlight growing trust in the material’s safety and performance. Increased collaboration between producers and end-users is also accelerating innovation and helping bring commercially viable products to market more quickly.

High Strength and Advanced Protection Capabilities

Nanocellulose stands out for its impressive strength and durability while remaining lightweight, making it a strong alternative for use in vehicles and aircraft components. Research has shown that combining it with other advanced fibers can significantly improve toughness compared to traditional materials. Its structure also enhances bonding with polymers, reducing wear and improving lifespan. Beyond structural uses, it performs exceptionally well as a protective layer, offering strong resistance to moisture and gases while still being eco-friendly and recyclable.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/nanocellulose-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Nanocellulose Industry Segmentation Insights:

Product Categories

Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC)

Nanocrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

Bacterial Cellulose

Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

Others

Source of Raw Material

Wood Pulp

Agricultural Residues

Micro-algae & Other Bio-based Sources

Others

Physical Form

Dry (Powder)

Gel

Suspension

Application Areas

Paper Processing

Paints and Coatings

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Composites

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Other Industries

Regional Coverage

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Nanocellulose Market Share by Region:

North America’s Strong Industry Base

North America continues to dominate due to its early investments in research and an established industrial ecosystem. Strong ties between manufacturers and research institutions help accelerate product innovation, especially in automotive and aerospace. Existing pulp infrastructure also enables faster scale-up, while brand-driven sustainability goals help maintain consistent demand.

Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Industrial Expansion

Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum with cost-effective production and strong manufacturing networks. Countries like Japan and China are leading innovation, while India and Thailand benefit from low-cost raw materials. Growing demand from electronics, packaging, and exports is driving continuous capacity expansion across the region.

For a full breakdown of nanocellulose market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nanocellulose-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Nanocellulose Companies:

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Borregaard AS



CelluComp

CelluForce

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

FiberLean

GranBio Technologies

Melodea

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Norske Skog ASA

Oji Holdings Corporation

Sappi Ltd

Stora Enso

UPM

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