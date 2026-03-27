Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council approved the annual report for 2025 and the dividend proposal

The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi has approved the audited annual report for 2025 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for approval. The financial results have not changed from the unaudited results published on 6 February 2026.

The audited annual report for 2025 is attached to this announcement and can also be found on Tallinna Vesi's website.

Dividend proposal

Tallinna Vesi has formulated a dividend policy based on the price regulation principles for water services, with the aim of providing investors with greater clarity regarding the future. The company's dividend policy aims to distribute 50–80% of the company's annual profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. The amount to be paid in dividends is determined annually, considering the company's earnings, investment needs, liquidity position, and long-term financial objectives.

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that the profit for 2025 be distributed as follows:

to distribute €11,400 thousand of the company’s consolidated retained earnings of €85,783 thousand accumulated as of 31/12/2025 (incl. a consolidated net profit of €14,242 thousand for 2025), as dividends. The dividend per share will amount to €0.57;

the remainder of the retained earnings will remain undistributed;

no allocations will be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.





The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be established at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 12/05/2026 (record date). Consequently, the date of change in rights attached to the shares (ex-dividend date) is 11/05/2026. Anyone acquiring shares on or after that date will not be entitled to the annual dividends for 2025. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 20 May 2026.

Proposing to distribute €0.57 per share as dividends would amount to 80% of the net profit for 2025.

More information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 6262 200

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