LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: LM Funding America, Inc. LM Funding America, Inc.

- Fourth quarter revenue of $2.4 million, up 8.7% sequentially and 19.2% year-over-year

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $2.4 million dollars, up 8.7% sequentially from Q3 2025 and 19.2% for the quarter year-over-year. The sequential increase reflects higher Bitcoin production but partial offset by a lower average Bitcoin price.
  • The Company mined 22.0 Bitcoin during the fourth quarter 2025 at an average price of approximately $99,700, compared to 17.6 Bitcoin in Q3 2025 at an average Bitcoin value of approximately $114,000. The sequential increase in mined Bitcoin was due to higher energized hashrate in Q4 2025.
  • Mining margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 25%, compared to a margin of 49% in Q3 2025. The sequential decline was driven primarily by a lower average Bitcoin price, followed by lower curtailment and energy sales (approximately $133,000 in Q4 2025 compared to $150,000 in Q3 2025). These factors were partially offset by higher mining uptime as a result of the Company’s Mississippi facility being fully online beginning in October 2025.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $17.9 million and Core EBITDA loss was $9.3 million, compared to net income of $0.6 million and Core EBITDA of $3.8 million in Q4 2024. The Q4 2025 net loss was driven by four primary factors: (i) a combined $7.8 million non-cash Bitcoin fair value impact, comprising of a $4.8 million mark-to-market loss on the Company's Bitcoin holdings within operating expenses and a $3.0 million fair value loss on the digital assets receivable held as collateral under the Galaxy Digital loan facility — reflecting a decline in Bitcoin price from approximately $114,000 at September 30, 2025 to approximately $88,000 at December 31, 2025; (ii) a $5.4 million non-cash impairment loss on mining equipment driven by the lower Bitcoin price environment; (iii) depreciation and amortization associated with the Company's expanded asset base; and (iv) higher operating expenses related to the full-quarter integration of the Mississippi facility acquired in Q3 2025. Mining margin consists of revenues minus digital mining costs and curtailment and energy sales.
  • As of December 31, 2025, cash was approximately $1.4 million, and Bitcoin holdings totaled 356.4 Bitcoin which includes 145 Bitcoin held by Galaxy Digital in a Digital assets receivable account, valued at approximately $31.2 million based on Bitcoin price of approximately $87,500, as of December 31, 2025.
  • As of February 28, 2026, the Company held 354.7 Bitcoin which includes 174 Bitcoin held by Galaxy Digital in a Digital assets receivable account, valued at approximately $23.8 million, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $67,000 as of February 28, 2026, or $1.11 Bitcoin per share1.

Q4’25 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Oklahoma immersion-cooled expansion: Energized first BC40 Elite immersion-cooled unit at Oklahoma in December 2025, powering 160 Bitmain S21 immersion miners, which added approximately 35 PH/s to our energized hashrate. In January 2026, the company energized its second unit, bringing total energized hashrate to approximately 782 PH/s as of February 2026.
  • Bitcoin holdings growth: Bitcoin holdings grew from approximately 150 Bitcoin to 356.4 Bitcoin during 2025, more than doubling, including 164 Bitcoin acquired in August 2025 and 47 Bitcoin in December 2025.

________________________________
1 Calculated using 21,455,892 diluted shares outstanding as of February 28, 2026.


Management Commentary

“2025 was a transformational year for the Company. We entered the year with a fragmented mining business and a modest Bitcoin treasury. We exited the year with two wholly-owned, low-cost-power sites, a vertically integrated platform, a streamlined capital structure, and a substantially larger Bitcoin treasury,” said Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. “Over the course of the year, we expanded operational capacity to 26 MW across Oklahoma and Mississippi and increased our Bitcoin holdings to more than 356 Bitcoin at year end, more than double where we started. As we enter 2026, our focus is shifting from building the foundation to scaling production, improving efficiency, and increasing Bitcoin per share.”

“We started the year operating a single site in Oklahoma and ended it with two wholly owned sites totaling 22.5 MW energized and approximately 750 PH/s at year-end, with further expansion continuing into early 2026,” said Ryan Duran, President of the Company’s US Digital Mining subsidiary. “Operationally, we relocated machines from third-party hosting to our own infrastructure, upgraded portions of the fleet with more efficient hardware, and successfully integrated the Mississippi acquisition, adding low-cost power and meaningful production capacity. Our immersion program is now underway, and early 2026 production levels reflect the highest energized hashrate and Bitcoin production in the Company’s history.”

“Fourth quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to $2.4 million, reflecting higher Bitcoin prices from the comparable prior year quarter and improved operational performance,” said Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding. Sequentially, Bitcoin production increased 25% to 22.0 Bitcoin as Mississippi operations ramped up and Oklahoma benefited from improved uptime during the fall and winter months. Mining margins declined sequentially, primarily due to a lower average Bitcoin price against a relatively fixed cost structure.

Mr. Russell continued, “For the full year 2025, we generated approximately $8.8 million in revenue and ended the year with total assets of approximately $51.3 million, including Bitcoin holdings valued at approximately $31.2 million. During the year, we actively managed our capital structure and better balance sheet, including utilizing our Galaxy Digital loan facility to repurchase more than 3.3 million shares and 7.2 million warrants, reducing dilution and enhancing per-share value. Looking forward, we believe our balance sheet, strong Bitcoin holdings, and disciplined capital allocation will position the Company to drive long-term value for our shareholder.”

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA) operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Conference Call Details

  • Date: March 27, 2026 
  • Time: 8:00 AM EST 
  • Participant Call Links: 
    • Live Webcast: Link
    • Participant Call Registration: Link

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, the risks associated with growing our Bitcoin treasury operations and strategy, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
OG Advisory Group
Yujia Zhai
lmfundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com


     
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
     
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024
Assets     
Cash $1,424,426  $3,378,152 
Digital assets - current (Note 4)  2,563,474   9,021,927 
Finance receivables  17,533   21,051 
Marketable securities (Note 7)  37,380   27,050 
Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 7)  -   200,000 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  1,198,486   827,237 
Digital assets - collateral (Note 4)  5,500,000   - 
Digital assets receivable, net (Note 4)  12,678,014   - 
Galaxy loan derivative (Note 8)  47,673   - 
Income tax receivable  31,187   31,187 
Current assets  23,498,173   13,506,604 
      
Fixed assets, net (Note 5)  9,917,350   18,376,948 
Intangible assets, net (Note 5)  6,327,769   5,478,958 
Deposits on mining equipment (Note 6)  1,597   467,172 
Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 7)  233   4,255 
Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 7)  24,840   200,790 
Digital assets - long-term (Note 4)  8,233,035   - 
Digital assets - collateral (Note 4)  2,200,000   5,000,000 
Right of use assets (Note 9)  728,995   938,641 
Other assets  384,234   73,857 
Long-term assets  27,818,053   30,540,621 
Total assets $51,316,226  $44,047,225 
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,745,875   989,563 
Note payable - short-term (Note 8)  7,006,912   386,312 
Master digital currency loan (Note 8)  10,920,838   - 
Due to related parties (Note 11)  48,319   15,944 
Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)  194,618   170,967 
Total current liabilities  19,916,562   1,562,786 
      
Note payable - long-term (Note 8)  1,932,502   6,365,345 
Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 9)  590,368   776,535 
Long-term liabilities  2,522,870   7,141,880 
Total liabilities  22,439,432   8,704,666 
      
Stockholders' equity (Note 12)     
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  -   - 
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 14,123,497 and 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  13,592   4,602 
Additional paid-in capital  123,186,921   102,685,470 
Accumulated deficit  (92,582,928)  (65,662,731)
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity  30,617,585   37,027,341 
Non-controlling interest  (1,740,791)  (1,684,782)
Total stockholders' equity  28,876,794   35,342,559 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $51,316,226  $44,047,225 
     


 
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
     
  Three Months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:      
Digital mining revenues $2,192,715  $1,814,169  $8,283,423  $10,432,605 
Specialty finance revenue  148,508   140,377   452,476   443,599 
Rental revenue  25,546   30,678   108,834   123,444 
Total revenues  2,366,769   1,985,224   8,844,733   10,999,648 
Operating costs and expenses:      
Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)  1,778,555   1,248,083   5,792,433   6,990,856 
Curtailment and energy sales  (133,206)  -   (658,048)  - 
Staff costs and payroll  1,535,595   907,883   6,210,804   4,556,781 
Depreciation and amortization  2,122,516   1,986,771   8,171,570   7,774,161 
Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net  4,791,711   (4,254,031)  1,808,174   (7,350,805)
Impairment loss on mining equipment  5,391,857   191,317   5,391,857   1,379,375 
Professional fees  523,920   434,251   1,640,569   2,057,165 
Selling, general and administrative  448,696   234,368   1,582,568   817,041 
Real estate management and disposal  41,619   70,483   115,040   159,913 
Collection costs  14,200   4,647   41,843   41,043 
Settlement costs with associations  -   -   3,693   - 
Loss on disposal of assets  215,441   81,594   501,800   136,100 
Other operating costs  327,428   232,166   1,127,317   899,569 
Total operating costs and expenses  17,058,332   1,137,532   31,729,620   17,461,199 
Operating income (loss)  (14,691,563)  847,692   (22,884,887)  (6,461,551)
Unrealized gain on marketable securities  13,750   8,206   10,330   9,190 
Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits  (4,885)  -   (4,885)  (12,941)
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities  (39,520)  (244,809)  (179,972)  (1,097,433)
Unrealized gain on Galaxy loan derivative  285,160       285,160   - 
Gain (loss) on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net  -   (18,729)  (52,704)  39,197 
Loss on fair value of digital assets receivable  (3,017,485)  -   (3,017,485)  - 
Credit loss on digital assets receivable  (9,187)  -   -9,187   - 
Other income - coupon sales  -   -   -   4,490 
Interest expense  (440,951)  (211,946)  (1,124,685)  (443,700)
Interest income  532   182,620   3,124   307,316 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (17,904,149)  563,034   (26,975,191)  (7,655,432)
Income tax expense  -   -   -   - 
Net income (loss) $(17,904,149) $563,034  $(26,975,191) $(7,655,432)
Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest  11,518   74,760   54,994   340,056 
Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $(17,892,631) $637,794  $(26,920,197) $(7,315,376)
Less: deemed dividends (Note 9)  (1,231,238)  (5,090,619)  (1,579,020)  (6,794,924)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(19,123,869) $(4,452,825) $(28,499,217) $(14,110,300)
       
Basic loss per common share (Note 1) $(1.33) $(1.22) $(3.28) $(5.02)
Diluted loss per common share (Note 1) $(1.33) $(1.22) $(3.28) $(5.02)
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
Basic  14,431,938   3,650,624   8,700,377   2,808,064 
Diluted  14,431,938   3,650,624   8,700,377   2,808,064 
                 


 
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Year ended December 31,
   2025   2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net loss $(26,975,191) $(7,655,432)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities    
Depreciation and amortization  8,171,570   7,774,161 
Noncash lease expense  224,356   109,842 
Amortization of debt issue costs and debt discount  255,968   35,435 
Stock compensation  -   76,322 
Stock option expense  687,748   443,220 
Professional fees paid in common shares  177,660   100,001 
Accrued investment income  -   (197,104)
Accrued interest expense on finance lease  55,510   - 
Digital assets other income  -   (4,490)
Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net  1,860,878   (7,390,002)
Loss on fair value of digital assets receivable  3,017,485   - 
Impairment loss on mining machines  5,391,857   1,379,375 
Impairment loss on mining machine deposits  4,885   12,941 
Unrealized gain on marketable securities  (10,330)  (9,190)
Unrealized gain on Galaxy loan derivative  (285,160)  - 
Credit loss on digital assets receivable  9,187   - 
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities  179,972   1,097,433 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  501,800   136,100 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Prepaid expenses and other assets  472,090   3,781,133 
Hosting deposits  -   (12,941)
Advances (repayments) to related party  32,375   (6,901)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  756,312   (1,075,346)
Mining of digital assets  (8,283,423)  (10,432,605)
Lease liability payments  (232,736)  (108,131)
Net cash used in operating activities  (13,987,187)  (11,946,179)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Net collections of finance receivables - original product  (6,235)  1,059 
Net collections of finance receivables - special product  9,753   (2,889)
Capital expenditures  (2,206,954)  (1,732,472)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  -   78,806 
Collection of note receivable  200,000   1,449,066 
Acquisition of hosting site  (4,230,369)  (3,642,870)
Investment in notes receivable  -   (3,587,195)
Investment in digital assets - Bitcoin  (22,788,057)  (485,500)
Investment in digital assets - Tether  (33,143)  - 
Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin  9,030,783   8,309,104 
Proceeds from the sale of Tether  33,694   11,928 
Change in deposits for mining equipment  448,458   - 
Distribution to members  (1,015)  (19,616)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (19,543,085)  379,421 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs  12,919,915   6,329,910 
Insurance financing repayments  (734,030)  (709,491)
Exercise of options  -   25,000 
Proceeds from warrant exercise  95,999   4,748,971 
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs  27,268,900   2,148,689 
Repurchase of common stock  (7,973,666)  - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  31,577,118   12,543,079 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH  (1,953,726)  976,321 
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD  3,378,152   2,401,831 
CASH - END OF PERIOD $1,424,426   3,378,152 
     


NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities, loss on disposal of mining equipment, impairment loss on mining equipment and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

  Three Months ended
December 31,		  Year ended
December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
      
Net income (loss) $(17,904,149) $563,034  $(26,975,191) $(7,655,432)
Income tax expense  -   -   -   - 
Interest expense  440,951   211,946   1,124,685   443,700 
Depreciation and amortization  2,122,516   1,986,771   8,171,570   7,774,161 
Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $(15,340,682) $2,761,751  $(17,678,936) $562,429 
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities  39,520   244,809   179,972   1,097,433 
Loss on disposal of mining equipment  215,441   81,594   501,800   136,100 
Impairment loss on mining equipment  5,391,857   191,317   5,391,857   1,379,375 
Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits  4,885 12,941   4,885   12,941 
Costs associated with At-the-Market Equity program  - 119,050   -   119,050 
Contract termination costs  - 250,001   -   250,001 
Stock compensation and option expense  428,364   110,805   687,748   519,542 
Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $(9,260,615) $3,772,268  $(10,912,674) $4,076,871 

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