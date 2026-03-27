RenX Enterprises Executes 1-for-20 Reverse Split, Creating One of Nasdaq’s Tightest Floats Amid Accelerating Revenue Growth

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report, today issues the following market commentary on RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX), effective as of the Company’s 1-for-20 reverse stock split, which became effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, March 26, 2026.

As of this morning’s Nasdaq open, RENX begins split-adjusted trading with approximately 2.5 million shares outstanding and an estimated float of approximately 2 million shares — positioning the Company as one of the tightest-float names currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The board authorized the maximum available ratio — 1-for-20 — from a range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-20 approved by shareholders at the Company’s September 2025 annual meeting. The decision to execute at the top of that range is a meaningful structural signal: management chose the configuration that creates the most constrained share supply, not the minimum required for compliance.

A Revenue Story the Float Setup Demands Attention To

RenX is not a pre-revenue concept. The Company reported approximately $7 million in preliminary, unaudited 2025 gross revenues — up from under $500,000 in 2024 — following the transformational acquisition of Resource Group, which established the Company’s core environmental processing and logistics platform.

Based on the Company’s disclosed 2025 revenue base, its stated operational expansion initiatives, and its contracted customer pipeline, The Vanderbilt Report estimates the following forward revenue potential¹:

2026 estimated revenue potential: $17 million

2027 estimated revenue potential: $25 million

That trajectory would represent approximately 3.5x revenue growth from 2025 to 2027, driven by operational scaling at the Company’s permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, expansion into higher-margin engineered soils and premium growing media, and a growing contracted customer base that includes a recently secured purchase order with a major multi-location landscaping services provider.

Balance Sheet Cleanup Completed

The float compression story is reinforced by material balance sheet improvements completed in fiscal 2025:

All convertible debt eliminated from the balance sheet

$9 million private placement closed — the largest in Company history

Debt restructuring completed, transferring the Lago Vista property to a lender at a conditional $5 million valuation and sharpening focus on the Resource Group core



The removal of convertible debt eliminates the most common source of structural dilution in small-cap names — a material improvement for shareholders in a float this tight.

RENX At-a-Glance

Ticker: NASDAQ: RENX

Shares Outstanding (post-split): ~2.5 million

Estimated Float: ~2 million shares

2025 Revenue (prelim, unaudited): ~$7 million

2026 Revenue Estimate (TVR)¹: $17 million

2027 Revenue Estimate (TVR)¹: $25 million

Key Facility: 80+ acre permitted organics facility, Myakka City, FL

Balance Sheet: Convertible debt eliminated; $9M placement completed

Listing: Nasdaq Capital Market



The Vanderbilt Report views this split as the beginning of a new chapter for RENX — not a footnote to the compliance story. A Nasdaq-listed environmental processing company with accelerating revenues, a cleaned-up balance sheet, and a 2-million-share float is a setup that deserves serious attention from investors who understand how float dynamics drive price discovery in small-cap markets.

Why The Vanderbilt Report Is Watching RENX

The setup, as of today’s open, rests on several compounding factors:

A 1-for-20 reverse split executed at the board’s maximum authorized ratio creates approximately 2.5 million shares outstanding and an estimated 2-million-share float — one of the tightest structures on Nasdaq.

2025 revenues of approximately $7 million represent a 14x increase year-over-year, driven by an operating acquisition with contracted customers and deployed equipment.

Based on the Company’s disclosed growth trajectory, The Vanderbilt Report estimates revenue potential of $17 million in 2026 and $25 million in 2027 — representing roughly 3.5x growth over the period.¹

All convertible debt has been eliminated from the balance sheet, removing the most common source of structural dilution in small-cap names.

The $9 million private placement — the largest in Company history — provides operational runway as the engineered soils and bagged materials expansion accelerates toward mid-2026 cash flow positivity.

An 80+ acre permitted organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, with a deployed Microtec mill, positions the Company to move up the product value chain into premium growing media and engineered soils.

Legacy real estate assets including Oklahoma rezoning efforts and Myakka sand reserve evaluation represent potential balance sheet catalysts not yet reflected in the operating valuation.



Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and review the Company’s public filings available at ir.renxent.com.

As with all small-cap and micro-cap equities, investment in RENX involves inherent risks including price volatility, limited liquidity, and the possibility of loss of principal. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. This report does not constitute investment advice. Please see the full disclosure statement below.

¹ Revenue Estimate Methodology: The 2026 and 2027 revenue estimates of $17 million and $25 million, respectively, are forward-looking estimates prepared independently by The Vanderbilt Report. These figures are not derived from, endorsed by, or attributable to RenX Enterprises Corp. management or any publicly filed Company document. They are based on The Vanderbilt Report’s own analysis of the Company’s disclosed 2025 revenue base (~$7 million, preliminary and unaudited), its stated operational expansion initiatives (engineered soils, bagged materials, contracted inbound volumes), its deployed equipment investment, and its publicly disclosed target of cash flow positivity by mid-2026. These estimates are speculative in nature and may differ materially from actual results. Investors should not place undue reliance on these estimates.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

About The Vanderbilt Report: The Vanderbilt Report is an independent financial communications platform providing analysis and market commentary on publicly traded companies, with a focus on small-cap and micro-cap equities. The Vanderbilt Report is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Compensation Disclosure: The Vanderbilt Report has been compensated in connection with this publication. This report has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation to buy or sell securities, or a recommendation of any kind. This report contains forward-looking statements based on currently available information; actual results may differ materially.

Risk Warning: Investing in small-cap and micro-cap equities involves significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. Companies discussed herein may face capital constraints, listing compliance requirements, or adverse business developments. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Data sourced from RenX Enterprises Corp. SEC filings, GlobeNewswire press releases, and company investor relations disclosures available at ir.renxent.com. 2025 revenue figures are preliminary and unaudited and subject to revision. Revenue estimates for 2026 and 2027 are The Vanderbilt Report’s own forward projections and are not attributable to Company management. All figures accurate as of the date of publication: March 26, 2026.

Media Contact:

The Vanderbilt Report

Jake Rivers

media@vanderbiltreport.com