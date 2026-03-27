Wire Rod Market to Surpass $355 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Development Activities - Latest Industry Research by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, NY , March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Wire Rod Market is projected to grow from US$ 267.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 355.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Market Share Analysis: The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for over 35% of the global market share by 2031, while Europe is expected to capture more than 25% of the market during the same period.

The US wire rod market is projected to grow with 4.22% during the forecast period. In the US, government-backed construction and infrastructure programs, such as the development of roads, bridges, railways, and airports, are driving the demand for steel wire rods, as these rods are commonly used in rebar and reinforcement products.

Primary Growth Driver: A significant driver of the global wire rod market is the increasing demand for wire rods in the construction and automotive sectors. Wire rods are basically first-grade raw materials utilized in the production of rebars, fasteners, springs, wires, as well as various car parts, hence they are basically irreplaceable for both the development of infrastructures and the manufacturing of vehicles. The consumption of wire rods is being increasingly stimulated globally due to rapid urbanization, the extension of residential and commercial construction projects, and the rise in automotive manufacturing, including electric vehicles. Besides that, the industrial development of the emerging economies and the investments in the transport and energy infrastructures are also becoming factors that increase the demand for the two sectors.

Download Sample Report:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029840

Key Segment: Construction remains dominant, while Energy and Power exhibit the highest CAGR (4.9%).

The wire rod market is experiencing growth due to an increase in infrastructure and construction projects, which leads to higher consumption of reinforcing wire, mesh, and fencing. Furthermore, the automotive and manufacturing industries contribute to the market growth as wire rod is a necessary component for springs, fasteners, suspension parts, and electrical wiring. The development of new high-strength grades and specialty alloys based on technological innovations leads to expanding applications.

Besides, there are still automotive and aerospace lightweight materials, renewable energy, electricity networks, and telecommunications infrastructure where the wire rod market can tap for growth. On the other hand, the market is challenged by the price volatility of raw materials, competition from other materials, production environmental regulations, and stagnant demand growth in mature markets.

Electric Power Infrastructure Projects Propel Market Growth:

The worldwide wire rod market is booming largely due to the major investments in infrastructure for electric power transmission and distribution. Wire rods, which are mainly made from carbon and alloy steels, play an essential role in the fabrication of power lines, transformers, and other vital components for the energy sector.

The accelerating urbanization and the spreading digitization globally are pushing the demand for an uninterruptible electric supply. To achieve this, the requirement for upgrading or installing new electric transmission and distribution systems is on the rise worldwide. As a result, several countries' governments have stepped up their investments in the power and energy sector.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/wire-rod-market

Major Wire Rod Companies Include:

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Materials Trading Corp

Norsk Hydro ASA

APAR Industries Ltd

Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Vedanta Aluminium and Power Ltd

United Co RUSAL Plc

Alcoa Corp

Wire Rod Market Segmentation Analysis:

Aluminium wire rod Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The aluminum segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Aluminum is a lightweight, cheap material that is being used more in the wire rod market segment. Being a good conductor for its weight, it is also used for electrical transmission lines, overhead cables, and large-scale power distribution projects. Due to its good corrosion resistance and mechanical properties, aluminum is used in outdoor and high-voltage applications.

Compared to copper, aluminum has a lower density and is cheaper, thus allowing longer spans for overhead lines without the need for heavy structural support. The increasing deployment of renewable energy, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient buildings has stimulated the use of aluminum wire rods.

New alloying and extrusion techniques not only improve aluminum's mechanical properties but also its ductility, thus extending the range of its applications in the industry, which were mainly dominated by copper. Even though aluminum has lower electrical conductivity than copper, aluminum and its applications have increased due to weight savings and cost advantages.

Copper to Hold the Largest Market Share

The copper segment is projected to hold the largest share of the Wire Rod market. The Copper has excellent ductility; it can be stretched into thin wires without any loss of strength. This feature makes copper very important for the electrical, electronics, and telecommunication industries. Copper wire rods find broad application in power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumer electronics, areas where reliability and performance are of utmost concern.

The high corrosion resistance of this material guarantees the durability of the product even in the most aggressive environments, which is significantly beneficial for both overhead and underground cables. The wire rod market for copper is expanding continuously, with the major factors being the trends in electrification, projects associated with renewable energy, and the automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles.

Energy and Power Segment in Industry Vertical to Witness Fasted Growth

The consumer goods industry depends on wire rods for a myriad of uses, including appliances, furniture, and personal care items. Wire rods, owing to their easily worked and strong characteristics, are a staple material for things like kitchenware springs screws, nails, and wire nets. Appliances at home quite often consist of wire rod components in the form of structure, support, and coiled parts, which necessitate extreme mechanical property accuracy. Increasing urban middle-class populations and more generous consumer spending have led to the demand for not only durable goods but those with high aesthetic qualities; this has escalated the use of top-notch wire rods.

Asia Pacific Set to Experience Rapid Growth: (Note: include the fastest growing geography)

Asia Pacific is the biggest as well as the quickest developing area for wire rods, due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and massive infrastructure development. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are key players in the regional supply chain, with China dominating both production and consumption. Besides this, the construction, automotive and electrical sectors in the region are growing at a fast pace, resulting in a strong demand for steel and aluminum wire rods.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region also derives advantages from its manufacturing costs competitiveness and the high level of investments made in new capacity additions. Technologically advanced products are contributed by countries such as Japan and South Korea, while emerging economies are centered on affordability and volume.

To explore the valuable insights in the Wire Rod Market report, you can easily check a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029840

Wire Rod Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growth in Automotive and Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing

The wire rod market is witnessing a great surge, largely because of the growing production of automobiles and electric vehicles (EVs). Wire rods are very important in the manufacturing of springs cables fasteners, and structural elements, and the rising demand for them is a result of the changes in vehicle design and the electrification of vehicles. As the automotive sector moves toward using lighter materials to improve fuel economy and lower emissions, the demand for wire rods with specific properties has increased drastically.

Opportunity: Evolving Telecommunication Industry

For a long time, the telecommunications sector has extensively relied on copper for its communication needs. Copper is the material that has been used for communication wires and cables. Since copper is a ductile material, has tensile strength, and is a good conductor, it is widely utilized for communication purposes. Furthermore, the telecommunications industry keeps on developing with the use of more advanced materials.

Although there has been a building of optical fiber systems, copper is still extensively used in the infrastructure and interface devices. The continuation of such copper-based applications in telecommunication will be the main reason for copper's growth in the future.

In addition, aluminum is becoming a favorite in the telecommunications industry for devices such as base stations, 5G equipment, and wired and wireless telecom equipment. Since wire and cable in telecommunication are heavily used, the requirement for aluminum and copper wire rods is also considerable.

Challenge: Volatility in Raw Material Prices

The wire rod industry faces a significant challenge due to frequent fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly iron ore, scrap steel, and coking coal. These price swings are influenced by global supply–demand imbalances, geopolitical tensions, energy costs, and trade policies. Since raw materials account for a large portion of total production costs, sudden increases directly impact profit margins for wire rod manufacturers.

Passing these costs on to customers is often difficult due to long-term contracts and intense market competition. Additionally, unpredictable pricing complicates production planning, inventory management, and pricing strategies.

Purchase Full Report (2025–2031 Forecast):

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029840

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Apar Industries Limited announced plans to establish an additional aluminum rod processing line with an investment of Rs 37.57 crore. The new facility will support the production of conductors and cables, boosting the company’s aluminum rod manufacturing capacity by 42,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). This expansion aims to strengthen Apar Industries’ production capabilities and meet the growing demand in the power and cable sectors.

In April 2025, Hydro and NKT sign an offtake agreement for aluminum wire rod as Europe upgrades its power grid infrastructure. The agreement guarantees the supply of low-carbon aluminum from Hydro as NKT ramps up production to meet the growing market demand for medium and high-voltage power cable solutions in Europe.

Trending Related Reports:

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global market research and consulting firm delivering in-depth analysis and actionable insights across technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The firm supports organizations in identifying growth opportunities, understanding market dynamics, and making informed strategic decisions.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/wire-rod-market