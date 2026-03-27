Lexlegis Showcases Legal AID at NVIDIA GTC 2026; Announces U.S. Beta Launch, Signals Rise of the ‘Legal Intelligence Factory’





SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexlegis, an AI-first legal technology company, marked a significant global milestone at NVIDIA GTC 2026, unveiling its advanced legal AI platform Legal AID – Ask, Interact, Draft and announcing the preview beta launch of Lexlegis USA, its official entry into the United States market.

Showcased at the Grand Ballroom Theatre, Booth #4054, Legal AID drew strong interest from global attendees, including corporate legal teams, law firms, and institutional stakeholders. The platform received an overwhelmingly positive response for its intuitive interface, high-precision outputs, and its ability to deliver grounded, hallucination-free legal intelligence - a critical requirement in high-stakes legal environments.

Mr. Saakar Yadav, Founder of Lexlegis said, “NVIDIA GTC 2026 reinforced a defining shift—we are now in the era of the Intelligence Factory, where AI is no longer just about models, but about building systems that continuously generate reliable intelligence at scale. The real differentiator will be how effectively organization’s structure and operationalize their data, especially in domains like law where accuracy is critical and trust is paramount.

At Lexlegis, we are building for this future by engineering a legal intelligence factory that delivers speed, scale, cost efficiency, and precision together. The response to Legal AID, particularly as we enter the U.S. market, validates that the demand for domain-specific, enterprise-grade AI is not only growing - it is global and immediate.”

Already live in India, Legal AID is redefining how legal research and drafting are executed by combining structured legal datasets with advanced AI capabilities, purpose-built for General Counsels, law firms, and government bodies. During the event, Lexlegis leadership engaged with some of the most influential voices in the AI ecosystem, including Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO of NVIDIA, and Aravind Srinivas, Founder of Perplexity. These interactions reinforced India’s growing importance in the global AI landscape and validated Lexlegis’ strategic direction in building domain-specific, enterprise-grade AI systems.

At NVIDIA GTC, Lexlegis demonstrated the core capabilities of Legal AID:

Ask - Context-aware legal research with precision

Interact - Dynamic, conversational legal workflows

Draft - High-quality, traceable legal drafting



Built on structured legal intelligence, the platform ensures accuracy, compliance, and explainability, directly addressing the industry-wide challenge of unreliable AI outputs.

Lexlegis is pioneering what it calls a Legal Intelligence Factory - an AI-driven ecosystem designed to continuously generate:

Legal insights

Drafts and documentation

Research-backed outputs

Actionable recommendations

By integrating structured data, legal expertise, and scalable AI infrastructure, Lexlegis enables organizations to operationalize legal intelligence with unprecedented efficiency and reliability.

About Lexlegis: Lexlegis is an AI-first legal technology company transforming how legal intelligence is created, accessed, and applied. By combining structured legal data with advanced AI systems, the company delivers accurate, scalable, and enterprise-ready legal solutions for organizations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Name: Chirag Doshi

Email: head-operations@lexlegis.ai

City: San Jose

State: California

Country: USA



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