Lasse Ingemann Brodt handing over the Managing Director position of FK Distribution to Bjarne Werner Munck on 1 May 2026

Announcement no. 6-2026

27 March 2026

Since April 2025, Lasse Ingemann Brodt has, as stated in Announcement no. 7-2025, served as both Group CEO and interim Managing Director of the subsidiary FK Distribution. Lasse Ingemann Brodt will step down from the position at FK Distribution as of 1 May 2026 when Bjarne Werner Munck takes up the position as Managing Director of North Media’s largest subsidiary.

Lasse Ingemann Brodt will continue in his role as Group CEO until 10 April, when, as stated in Announcement no. 3-2026, he will be nominated as the new Chairman of North Media and Martin Frandsen Tobberup will subsequently be appointed as Group Executive Director.

Bjarne Werner Munck has 20 years’ experience in the media industry and joins North Media from a role as Deputy CEO and COO of JFM (Jysk Fynske Medier), where his responsibilities included business development, sales, logistics and distribution. Previously, he served as COO of Berlingske Media, where his responsibilities included printing, distribution and sales. He also briefly served as the company’s interim CEO. Bjarne Werner Munck has also previously held senior positions in major Danish food and pharmaceutical companies. Bjarne holds a number of board positions at, among others, dao, Frode Laursen and several media companies.

FK Distribution reported a revenue of DKK 744 million, EBITDA of DKK 126 million and an EBIT margin of 15.1% in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, tel. +45 2024 3292

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.