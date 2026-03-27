Portugal Golden Visa Shows Resilience Despite Citizenship Law Discussion, Get Golden Visa Report Finds

LONDON, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Golden Visa’s newly published Portugal Golden Visa Funds Report highlights that investor demand has remained resilient despite ongoing discussions about Portugal’s Nationality Law over the past several months.

The report attributes this sustained interest to the program’s stability, trustworthiness, and long-term strategic value for investors seeking both security and future opportunity. Proving that, the proposed extended citizenship timeline has not deterred investors or diminished the program’s appeal. On the contrary, investors now exhibit much more mature behaviour, viewing the fund structure as part of a broader capital allocation strategy, alongside immigration benefits.

Shifting Investor Priorities in Portugal Golden Visa

While early investor demand was largely driven by predictable citizenship timelines, today’s Portugal Golden Visa investors are placing greater emphasis on residency benefits. The prospect of permanent residency and an eventual pathway to EU citizenship continues to make it a compelling Plan B for investors.

Supporting this claim, “Over the past year, the market has continued to evolve. While legislative discussions around the Nationality Law created uncertainty at certain moments, demand for the program did not disappear. Instead, investors adapted their expectations,” said Werner Gruner, Partner at Get Golden Visa , an independent advisory firm, offering more than 50 regulated investment funds, advising international investors across the market rather than representing a single fund provider.

Accordingly, the new landscape reflects a broader transformation in investors’ mindset. Their expectations become more realistic, and they act with greater discipline in allocating their capital as the program still protects its main value proposition while combining residency, global mobility, and access to EU citizenship.

Portugal Golden Visa Fund Investments as Strategic Decisions

Get Golden Visa has launched the third edition of its annual Portugal Golden Visa Funds Report in 2026 to provide a broad, independent analysis of market developments rather than focusing on the viewpoint of a single fund provider.

The third edition offers insights into Portugal Golden Visa fund market, by bringing together 27 participants, including fund managers, legal advisors, and industry experts:

How the market volume, investor profiles, and nationality trends shaped the landscape in 2025

How the proposed Nationality Law and AIMA’s operational developments to improve backlogs impacted investor behavior

How investor priorities changed

Which key themes Golden Visa ecosystem will reveal in 2026

Get your copy: https://getgoldenvisa.com/portugal-golden-visa-investment-funds-report-2026

Charles Taylor Harris

info@getgoldenvisa.com

+44 20 8133 0324