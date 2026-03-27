IP Strategy Highlights GenoBank’s Expansion of Onchain Genomic Data on Story

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”) today highlighted recent progress from GenoBank.io, a Story ecosystem project bringing genomic data onchain.

GenoBank is expanding its BioIP platform on Story, enabling genomic data to be registered as programmable digital assets that individuals can own, license, and monetize. The platform supports more than 7,000 genomic accounts, 150+ research partnerships, and over $6.9 million in tokenized BioIP value.

The global genomics market is projected to reach $85 billion by 2030, with growing demand for AI-driven analysis and data infrastructure driving rapid expansion across healthcare, research, and biotechnology.1

The timing reflects a broader shift in how valuable data is governed. As AI agents increasingly require access to specialized scientific data, genomic information has emerged as one of the most sensitive and sought-after asset classes, yet the infrastructure for individuals to own, license, and earn from that data has not kept pace. GenoBank is building that infrastructure on Story.

GenoBank's BioRouter system , deployed across six smart contracts, enables AI agents to discover, pay for, and access genomic files through micropayment-based licensing without permanent data exposure. Each access generates a time-limited download link; consent can be revoked at any time. The platform is also integrated with Story's IP Vault, allowing researchers and AI agents to access specific gene sequences, such as BRCA mutations, without receiving the full genome, with every access tracked through Story's IP licensing.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, GenoBank demonstrates how personal data can become a user-owned, revenue-generating asset class within a programmable IP framework.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the projected revenue for the global genomics market, demand for AI-driven analysis and data infrastructure and increasing demand for access to specialized scientific data for AI agents.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

(800) 595-3550

ir@ipstrategy.co