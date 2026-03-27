United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) announces it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207568/103998c8460. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community has earned JD Power recognition for best customer satisfaction in the Southeast region 12 out of the last 17 years. The company has also been recognized nine consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

For more information:

Elizabeth Boggess

Head of Investor Relations

(864) 241-8705

Investor_Relations@ucbi.com