OXB recognised as ‘Most Innovative CDMO (Cell & Gene)’ at 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards

Oxford, UK – 27 March 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces it has been recognised with the ‘Most Innovative CDMO (Cell & Gene Therapy)’ award at the CDMO Leadership Awards in New York City.

The award forms part of the CDMO Leadership Awards’ Jury Awards, which recognise exceptional leadership, innovation and impact across the CDMO industry.

Dr. Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, commented: “We are proud to receive this recognition for innovation at this year’s CDMO Leadership Awards. It reflects the strength of our technologies and platforms across viral vectors and our continued focus on enabling faster, cheaper, more scalable and high-quality manufacturing for our clients.”

This latest recognition follows OXB’s previous success at the CDMO Leadership Awards in 2025, when the Company was named a winner in the ‘Cell & Gene Therapy – Global’ category, and later recognised as a Champion in the ‘Cell & Gene Therapy’ category at the CDMO Leadership Awards Europe.





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Enquiries:

OXB:

T: +44 (0) 1865 783 000 / E: partnering@oxb.com

Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer



ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr / Angela Gray





About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.