Three-Peat: Momentum Named Agency of the Year Again

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global experience agency, Momentum, has been named Experiential Agency of the Year by Campaign US for the third consecutive year.

Campaign US cited “While AI and tech tools captured the lion’s share of conversation and investment for much of the industry over the past year, Momentum stands out for staying laser-focused on what truly matters: the people. The global experiential agency has connected all the dots using one major tenet: ‘Everything we do needs to matter.’”

The agency has long been the standard bearer for the Experiential industry, creating first-of-its-kind, brand experiences for the likes of American Express, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Walmart. It’s upon this foundation that the agency continues to innovate. Recent examples include the formulation of their CTA framework, a way of working that ensures Culture, Transaction and Amplification are integral in the agency’s solutions for brands. Momentum XC, their experiential commerce practice that moves consumers from stadium to shelf. And Nuance Matters, a cultural intelligence unit, uncovering insights for brands seeking authentic audience connections.

"This sustained recognition validates our approach to elevating brand messaging into brand moments and transforming passive audiences into active participants.” said Donnalyn Smith, Global CEO at Momentum.

About Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide is the preeminent global experience agency combining creative, technology, strategy and design to deliver experiences that make brands matter more. Our work for brands spans Sponsorship, B2B, Commerce, and Music & Entertainment. With a legacy of shaping culture, the agency has earned accolades such as Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work and recognition for industry-leading sustainability practices. We are part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC).

Learn more by visiting www.momentumww.com

For press enquiries – reach out to anna.dalziel@momentumww.com