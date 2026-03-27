Kyivstar Delivered 4G Coverage to 630 Communities in 2025

KYIV, Ukraine and NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today shared that its investments in network resilience and modernization exceeded 30% of the Company’s revenue in 2025. Since the start of the full-scale war, a total of approximately $913 million (UAH 40.1 billion) has been allocated to infrastructure restoration, modernization, and the expansion of digital capacity.

Kyivstar operates the largest 4G network in Ukraine1, providing millions of subscribers with access to critically important communication services. In 2025, the company built over 6,000 new base stations and expanded LTE coverage to an additional 630 communities. 96.2% of the population in territory controlled by Ukraine currently has access to Kyivstar’s high-speed 4G service.

The company is also actively expanding coverage along major highways. Throughout 2025, new base stations were deployed across more than 300 sections of international and national roads, including improved coverage along the Kyiv–Kharkiv, Kyiv–Odesa and Kyiv–Lviv routes.

Additionally, a large network modernization program is underway. Kyivstar is upgrading equipment and implementing new technology solutions to increase 4G network capacity and service stability. In the past year alone, more than 10,000 base station upgrades were completed.

The full-scale war continues to pose significant challenges, with Ukraine’s telecom infrastructure sustaining repeated attacks. Despite this, Kyivstar works diligently to restore connectivity as soon as it is safe to do so. In 2025, more than 10 network sites damaged by attacks on infrastructure were restored, and since the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly 700 sites have been brought back online.

Kyivstar’s sustained investment in the network enables the Company to provide millions of subscribers with reliable mobile connectivity and high-speed internet while continuing to develop Ukraine’s digital infrastructure despite the challenges of the war.

1Confirmed by the Company’s internal data and reporting submitted by electronic communications network and/or service providers (Form 1-T) to the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications (NCEC). Temporarily occupied territories are not included.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving more than 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of December 31, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. JSC Kyivstar is advancing new telecommunication technologies in Ukraine and together with VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion in this direction during 2023-2027.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated over UAH 4.4 billion to support the Defense Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. JSC Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 28 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company.

Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, expanded 4G coverage. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to expanded 4G coverage, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in Kyivstar Group’s 2025 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable laws.