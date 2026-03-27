Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting in Royal Unibrew A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2026 - March 27, 2026

We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Royal Unibrew A/S Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4 pm (CEST). The Annual General Meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting.

The notice convening the Annual General Meeting is attached. Further documents and information can be found on the website: royalunibrew.com/investor

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Attachments