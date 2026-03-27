Canada’s Eleventh Costco Business Centre is now open in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale opened its eleventh Canadian Business Centre today, marking the first in Manitoba. Located at the site of the former 1315 St. James St warehouse, the 137,000 square-foot facility is a conversion of the original Costco Winnipeg, which recently relocated to 4077 Portage Avenue W. The new Business Centre has created 190 local jobs and offers unprecedented convenience for local businesses.

The Business Centre concept is open to ALL Costco members. It is vastly different from a traditional Costco warehouse, as more than 70 percent of the product offerings are unique to the Business Centre, targeting the needs of businesses of all sizes, including restaurants, offices, and convenience stores.

The new Winnipeg Costco Business Centre offers thousands of high-quality, business-specific items in industrial-sized quantities. Items are targeted at restaurants, convenience/grocery stores, and offices, ranging from professional kitchenware to expanded grocery and office supplies. A full-service Costco Pharmacy is also available at this location, with operating hours that match the warehouse's business-friendly schedule. The facility includes a large cooler at 14,000 square feet and an indoor loading area. A dedicated next-day delivery service is available inside a designated delivery zone across the city, utilizing a fleet of 6 trucks.

Costco Members can find the same items in-store and online by visiting Costcobusinesscentre.ca . Business-friendly hours are Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Opening week promotions at the Winnipeg Business Centre feature substantial savings, including $110 off a Eurodib single heavy-duty induction cooker, $40 off per unit of Canada ungraded beef tenderloin, and $30 off a Sagetra 3-tier wire basket cart. Members can also find a number of exclusive items available only at this location, such as a 208 L barrel of Terra Delyssa Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a full wheel of 13-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and local favourites like a 11.4 L tub of Prairie West ice cream in various flavours and a 24 x 473 mL case of Farmery Craft Soda.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and offer this new service, which will better respond to the needs of local business owners,” said Marc-André Bally, Senior Vice President Western Canada and Business Centres. “The Costco Business Centre concept is already a resounding success in other parts of the country, and we look forward to offering the same benefits to businesses in Winnipeg and surrounding areas. This site previously served Winnipeg members for 35 years, and we are excited for this new chapter as a hub for the local business community.”

Costco Wholesale provides a wide range of products and services for members’ personal use and helps businesses from small to large save money on both supplies and items for resale. Costco Wholesale Business Centres are open to ALL Costco members.

Membership

Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $65 for a Business Membership or $65 for a Gold Star Membership and $130 for an Executive Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a FREE household card, and are valid at all Costco locations around the world.

At an annual fee of $130 per year, Costco also offers an enhanced Executive Membership that includes a 2% reward (up to $1,250 annually) on all qualifying Costco purchases and a FREE household card (must be 16+). Those who choose the Executive Membership option receive exclusive merchandise offers, as well as special incentives on Travel Insurance, Payment Processing, Portable and Self-storage, and more.

Costco cardholders – which currently number over 17 million in Canada – can also make purchases at Costco.ca, where they will find thousands of additional items not available in warehouses. Costco.ca also offers same-day delivery of grocery items.

Follow Costco on Facebook (@CostcoCanada) and Instagram (@costco_canada) to keep up to date on favourite Costco finds, events, news and grand opening updates.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale currently operates 928 warehouses worldwide and 115 warehouses across Canada. The first Canadian Costco Wholesale location opened in Burnaby, BC in October 1985.

Costco Wholesale employs over 50,000 people in Canada. Its Canadian head office is located at 415 West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa.

Revenues from corporate sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, were $269.9 billion (US) (COST – NASDAQ).





Contacts: Debbie Garofalo Grand Openings Marketing Project Coordinator 613-221-2370 debbie.garofalo@costco.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/628a8cce-a31e-4a4a-bb79-b7b5b7191bb5