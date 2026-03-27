From the Internet’s Early Promise to Its Social Reckoning: Internet Pioneer Michael Weiss Joins Media.com Board

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media.com, an internet technology company with a world-first digital trust infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Michael Weiss to its Board of Directors as the company prepares for its Series A capital raise. A four-decades pioneering entrepreneur, Weiss’ innovations have helped shape how people consume and share digital media around the world. He’s best known for launching the Morpheus P2P platform to over 200 million installs and building WebRadio.com to a $441M valuation in its first year.

Long before Myspace, LinkedIn, Facebook, or TikTok, Weiss advanced a prescient vision: a network that connected people through shared media habits - music, film, and personal taste - that could serve as a powerful social connective tissue, helping people discover what unites them. In an era where social networks and AI are eroding the fabric of trust in society, his appointment to the Media.com board to achieve its mission of rebuilding trust online is timely and pivotal.

“For decades, I’ve believed that shared media could be a force for connection rather than division. The challenge was never the vision—it was having the right platform, governance, and timing to bring it to life, and Media.com uniquely aligns all three,” said Weiss. “At a moment when the internet is rife with bots, fake profiles and AI-generated content, Media.com is uniquely positioned to redefine how information is created and consumed online. I’m here to help guide its growth with intention, responsibility, and the long-term perspective that game-changing internet companies demand.”

Today, that early ideal directly aligns with Media.com founder James Mawhinney’s mission to deliver a credibility layer for the internet which restores trust, accountability and integrity in online information and experiences. Weiss joins the Board to amplify, champion, and help provide the framework for that mission.

“Michael is a rare leader who didn’t just anticipate the evolution of the internet - he helped build it, and he brings a singular combination of foresight, operating experience, and governance discipline to Media.com,” said Mawhinney, founder and CEO, Media.com. “He’s navigated media and technology ecosystems at scale and understands what it takes to build internet companies that endure, and his experience governing complex media platforms - combined with his belief that technology should bring people together rather than pull them apart - makes him an invaluable addition to Media.com. We’re honored to welcome him to the Board and look forward to the leadership and perspective he brings to the company.”

Weiss brings a governance track record shaped by decades of pioneering work across home video, streaming media, and Internet innovation—including leading StreamCast/Morpheus through landmark U.S. Supreme Court litigation and scaling WebRadio.com into one of the earliest successes in online broadcasting. Having helped shape how people discover, share, and experience media for more than four decades, he has deep experience stewarding complex content ecosystems, anticipating regulatory risks, and managing crises - expertise that directly strengthens Media.com’s foundation for responsible scale.

About Media.com

Media.com is an internet technology company which addresses structural internet failings by becoming the internet’s credibility layer. Media.com has built a verified media network - where authentic content is anchored to real people and organizations. Contributors can create, publish, distribute & monetize trusted content. Media.com delivers critical internet infrastructure for trusted information at scale.

Press Contact:

For more information or to request interviews, please contact Laura Hall at LHall@media.com or 917.544.6344.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948bb6c8-b405-4d47-b83b-f4f199b963c4

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.