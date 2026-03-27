Chicken Powder Market to Surpass $902 Million by 2031, by Rapid Growth in the Food Industry - Research by The Insight Partners.

New York, NY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Chicken Powder Market is projected to grow from US$ 607.05 million in 2024 to US$ 902.14 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024, followed by Europe

Primary Growth Driver: Expansion of Processed Food and Foodservice Sectors.

Key Segment: Chicken meat powder segment remains dominant, while chicken broth powder segment exhibits the highest CAGR (6.4%).

The US is one of the most significant markets for chicken powder globally and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2031.

The chicken powder market in the US is mainly fueled by high demand for easy, flavor-boosting ingredients in processed and packaged foods. Food manufacturers and foodservice operators use chicken powder to provide a consistent savory taste in soups, sauces, ready meals, snacks, and seasoning blends.

Growth in the quick-service restaurant and meal kit segments supports usage due to the need for standard flavor profiles and cost efficiency. Increased poultry consumption and preference for chicken as a lean protein source also indirectly boost demand.

The growth of processed food and foodservice sectors significantly drives the chicken powder market. There is a rising demand for convenient, flavorful, and easy-to-use ingredients. As consumers turn to ready-to-eat meals, instant soups, snacks, and fast-food options, manufacturers depend on chicken powder to provide a consistent taste and smell. Its long shelf life, simple storage, and quick blending make it perfect for large-scale food production. Moreover, the fast rise of cloud kitchens and fast-food chains has increased the need for standard flavoring solutions. This trend further promotes the use of chicken powder in various cooking applications.

Market Momentum Driven by Surging Influence of Asian Cuisine:

As Asian cuisines like ramen, hot pot, stir-fries, and Asian-style soups become more popular around the world, people are increasingly looking for ingredients with rich and balanced savory flavors. This shift has led to a rise in demand for chicken powder. It acts as a versatile umami booster that can be used in various culinary applications. Its ability to create a warm, meaty base makes it perfect for both traditional Asian dishes and modern fusion recipes that blend different global flavors.

Foodservice operators and food manufacturers are responding to this trend by incorporating umami-rich seasonings into their products. Chicken powder helps replicate the comforting, broth-like richness found in many Asian dishes. This enables brands to deliver familiar flavors that attract a broad range of consumers. As preferences evolve, people want more complex yet recognizable flavors, making umami an essential part of menu innovation and product development.

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Major Chicken Powder Companies Include:

Lee Kum Kee Co Ltd

BRF SA

Proliver SRL

Weijia Food Ingredients Co Ltd

International Dehydrated Foods Inc

Ajinomoto Co Inc

Nestle SA

Kerry Group plc

Hangzhou Focus Corp

Fuji Foods Inc

Chicken Powder Market Segmentation Analysis:

Chicken Broth PowderSegment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

Chicken broth powder is popular because it is convenient, has a long shelf life, and provides a consistent savory flavor for many uses. It works well in soups, sauces, gravies, ready meals, and seasoning blends. This allows home cooks and food manufacturers to improve taste without making fresh stock. The powdered form makes storage, transportation, and portion control easier, which saves money for foodservice and industrial use.

Chicken Meat Powder to Hold the Largest Market Share

Chicken powder is widely consumed because it has a high protein content, is versatile, and can easily be added to different food recipes. It is commonly used in processed foods, instant meals, soups, snacks, and nutritional products to improve flavor and increase protein levels without adding much moisture. The powdered form has a longer shelf life, is easier to store, and is simpler to transport than fresh or frozen meat. Food manufacturers appreciate chicken meat powder for its consistency, predictable taste, and ability to support cost-effective production.

Food and Beverages Segment to Dominate Industry Vertical Adoption

The food and beverages industry consumes more chicken powder than any other sector because it is widely used in processed and packaged food. Chicken powder delivers a strong, steady savory flavor that improves soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, instant noodles, snacks, and seasoning mixes. Manufacturers prefer it because it lasts a long time, is easy to store, and is more cost-effective than fresh stock or meat. Its powdered form also allows for precise formulation and scalability in large production runs.

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Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the global chicken powder market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

Rapid expansion of food retail chains and foodservice sectors in China, India, and Southeast Asia

Increased consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food products

Rising urbanization and higher disposable incomes

Increased demand for chicken-based food products

Consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are developing a preference for animal protein. Chicken is viewed as a convenient and popular protein source. More urbanization and higher disposable incomes are shifting dietary habits towards protein-rich foods.

Chicken Powder Market Dynamics:

Driver: Expansion of QSRs and Cloud Kitchens Quick-Service Restaurants

Cloud kitchens and QSRs need to operate efficiently. This requires a consistent taste across different locations and delivery areas. Chicken powder offers a dependable way to achieve this uniformity. It dissolves quickly, mixes well with other seasonings, and provides a controlled flavor intensity that can be repeated during large-scale meal preparation.

Opportunity: Growth in Online Retail and D2C Channels

Growth in Online Retail and D2C Channels E-commerce allows manufacturers to connect with a large audience without relying on traditional retail distribution. This method often involves complicated logistics, high shelf fees, and challenges in getting products noticed. With direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms, brands can control how they present their products, the customer experience, and pricing. Consequently, they build direct relationships that strengthen consumer loyalty and simplify feedback collection.

Challenge: Rising Health Concerns Over Synthetic Additives

Traditional formulas use sodium, MSG, and synthetic additives for flavor, stability, and longer shelf life. However, health-minded shoppers often check labels and steer clear of products that appear overly processed. Public health campaigns encourage eating less salt and choosing simpler ingredients, supporting this shift. As a result, shoppers are becoming more choosy in their purchasing decisions.

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Recent Developments:

In September 2025, Symrise AG announced plans to expand its Berric site in France. Through this expansion, the company introduced new chicken powder products, which enable it to strengthen its market position.

In August 2024, Elmhurst 1925 unveiled its new plant-based chicken powder, TerraMeat Plant-Based Chick'n. This expansion boosts the company's product lineup and market position.

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