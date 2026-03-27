BranchOut Food Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call and Shareholder Update

BEND, Ore., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDry™ process, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a corporate and shareholder update.

The call will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature prepared remarks from management followed by a question-and-answer session.

Event Details:

Event Title: 2025 Year-End Earnings and Shareholder Update Call

2025 Year-End Earnings and Shareholder Update Call Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Duration: 60 minutes





Participant Dial-In Information:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9039

1-877-407-9039 International: 1-201-689-8470





Participants may also access the call via the “Call me™” feature for instant connection:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13759649&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

The Call me™ link will be active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain accessible through April 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Access ID: 13759649





About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here.

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com