Military Aircraft Market Size Projected to Surpass USD 107.54 Billion by 2035; Driven by Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Fleet Modernization – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military Aircraft Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Military Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 59.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 107.54 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2026-2035. The necessity to modernize military Airforce and rising defense budgets globally are driving the market for military aircraft. Advanced military aircraft, including fighter planes and unmanned aerial vehicles, are becoming more and more necessary.





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The U.S. Military Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 19.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 34.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2026-2035. The U.S. military aircraft market is expanding due to rising defense spending, the upgrading of fighter jets, transport aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles, and cutting-edge technology and strategic initiatives.

Increasing Government Defense Budgets and Modernization Programs to Drive Market Growth Globally

The market for cutting-edge military aircraft is being positively impacted by increased government spending on the defense sector by several nations. Many nations are investing large sums of money to modernize helicopters, UAVs, transport aircraft, and fighter aircraft. Military aircraft are performing better because to ongoing technological developments. Military aircraft dependability is ensured by avionics, propulsion systems, and stealth technology. Furthermore, the military is investing in aircraft that are adaptable and capable of rapid deployment due to a variety of security issues in different nations. Because of the different needs of the armed services, the military aircraft market is growing steadily and making money.

Major Military Aircraft Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Airbus Defence and Space

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies / RTX

Leonardo S.p.A.

Dassault Aviation SA

Saab AB

Embraer S.A.

Textron Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Sukhoi (United Aircraft Corporation)

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

Rolls‑Royce Holdings plc

GE Aerospace (GE Aviation)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Aircraft Type

Fixed-Wing Aircraft dominated the Military Aircraft Market with ~65% share in 2025 as Fixed Wing Aircraft is versatile and is used for combat, transportation, and long-range missions. Rotorcraft is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 in the Military Aircraft Market as militaries are using more and more helicopters for troop deployment, medevac operations, and close combat missions globally.

By Application

Combat dominated the Military Aircraft Market with ~42% share in 2025 due to consistent global investment in fighter jets and combat aircraft. Reconnaissance and Surveillance Segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR growth rate during 2026-2035 due to strategic importance given to intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

By Propulsion Type

Turbofan dominated the Military Aircraft Market with ~38% share in 2025 due to its fuel efficiency, high speeds, and range. The Fully Electric/Hybrid Electric segment is likely to have the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 in the military aircraft market due to the interest in next-generation military aircraft.

By System

Airframe dominated the Military Aircraft Market with ~28% share in 2025 due to its importance for aircraft structure, durability, and performance. The Avionics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the increasing need for integrating modern navigation, communication, and sensor technologies into military aircraft.

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Military Aircraft Market Segmentation

By Aircraft Type

Fixed-Wing Aircraft Combat Aircraft Multi-role Aircraft Training Aircraft Transport Aircraft Other Aircraft

Rotorcraft Multi-Mission Helicopter Transport Helicopter Other Helicopter



By Application

Combat

Military Trasport

Airborne Early Warning and Control

Reconnaissance and Surveillance

By System

Airframe

Engine

Avionics

Landing Gear System

Weapon System

By Propulsion Type

Turbofan

Turbojet

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Fully Electric/Hybrid-Electric

Regional Insights:

With a 45% revenue share, North America dominated the military aircraft market in 2025. Strong military spending, cutting-edge technology, and the presence of important companies like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman are the main drivers of the region's expansion.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.41% from 2026 to 2035, as nations in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on air force modernization, border security, and strategic defense capabilities.

Recent Developments:

2026 : Lockheed Martin reported record F‑35 deliveries (191 units in 2025) and expanded production capacity, highlighting ongoing demand for its fighter aircraft family.

: Lockheed Martin reported record F‑35 deliveries (191 units in 2025) and expanded production capacity, highlighting ongoing demand for its fighter aircraft family. 2026: Boeing’s MQ‑25A Stingray unmanned aerial refueling aircraft completed its first taxi test, advancing carrier-based operations in preparation for its first flight.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand procurement models, aircraft pricing by type, and cost breakdown across manufacturing, avionics, maintenance, and training.

– helps you understand procurement models, aircraft pricing by type, and cost breakdown across manufacturing, avionics, maintenance, and training. FLEET COMPOSITION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate active fleet size, aircraft mix, procurement trends, and global deployment infrastructure including airbases and strategic hubs.

– helps you evaluate active fleet size, aircraft mix, procurement trends, and global deployment infrastructure including airbases and strategic hubs. AIRCRAFT UTILIZATION & FLIGHT ACTIVITY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze flight hours, mission sorties, crew utilization, and maintenance downtime, enabling assessment of operational efficiency.

– helps you analyze flight hours, mission sorties, crew utilization, and maintenance downtime, enabling assessment of operational efficiency. DEFENSE SPENDING & PROCUREMENT TRENDS – helps you assess budget allocation, government investments, contract values, and public-private partnerships shaping aircraft acquisition strategies.

– helps you assess budget allocation, government investments, contract values, and public-private partnerships shaping aircraft acquisition strategies. R&D & TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you track investments in next-generation technologies such as stealth, advanced avionics, propulsion systems, and UAV platforms.

– helps you track investments in next-generation technologies such as stealth, advanced avionics, propulsion systems, and UAV platforms. MISSION PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL READINESS ANALYSIS – helps you understand mission success rates, deployment readiness, platform usage, and overall operational effectiveness across aircraft types.

Military Aircraft Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 59.72 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 107.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.15% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Military Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Aircraft Type

6. Military Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Military Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By System

8. Military Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Propulsion Type

9. Military Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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