One and One Green Technologies. INC Launches Luzon Copper-Gold Ore Tailings Slag Venture to Address Projected 150,000-Ton Global Copper Supply Deficit

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and One Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced the launch of its Luzon Copper-Gold ore tailings slag recovery business venture. Leveraging its own advantages in licenses, technology and industrial chain synergy, the Company plans to address the gap in the large-scale recovery of copper-gold ore tailings slag in the Philippines.

The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) has estimated a 150,000 metric ton supply deficit in 2026; therefore, this strategic plan is a direct response to a tightening global copper market. The Company plans to work with small-scale mining companies operating in the mineral-rich Luzon region to obtain copper-gold ore tailings slag. The ore tailings slag will then be processed at the Company's main plant and sent to other countries. One and One will use this integrated procurement-smelting-export approach to access the Philippines' mineral reserves to create a new, high-growth source of income.

The energy transition, electrification, and the expansion of AI data centers are driving the global demand for copper. By 2040, S&P Global projects a supply imbalance of 10 million metric tons. Recycled copper, which is One and One's core business, will be crucial to meeting this demand, but new primary tailings slag sources will also be important. This project will enable the Company to capture value from both ends of the supply chain (recycled copper and primary tailings slag) and further expand the scale of procurement of localized raw materials.

“The global copper market is facing a structural supply deficit, and our Luzon Copper-Gold ore tailings slag recovery venture positions us to address this critical need directly,” said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One. “By partnering with local small-scale miners, we are unlocking a new source of valuable copper and gold, creating a powerful synergy with our core recycling business. This initiative is the realization of our strategy to build a resilient, vertically integrated operation capturing value at every stage of the metals lifecycle, from urban mining to primary tailings slag resources.”

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and One Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com