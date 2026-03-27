Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Files Trademark Applications for “American EcoFuels” and Advances Corporate Rebranding and Strategic Initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (“ECOX” or the “Company”), a company focused on building a publicly traded platform for next-generation sustainable fuel technologies, has filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the mark “American EcoFuels” in connection with the Company’s ongoing corporate alignment and strategic repositioning following its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. (“Kepler GTL”).

On March 26, 2026, the Company filed three separate trademark applications for “American EcoFuels” across multiple international classifications, covering fuel production, logistics and distribution, and materials processing activities associated with the Company’s gas-to-liquids (GTL) and coal-to-liquids (CTL) technologies.

Serial No. 99727905 – Class 04 (Industrial Oils, Fuels, and Illuminants), covering synthetic fuels, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and related petroleum-alternative products

Serial No. 99727945 – Class 39 (Transport, Packaging, and Storage), covering transportation, distribution, and storage services related to synthetic fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Serial No. 99727961 – Class 40 (Treatment of Materials), covering the processing and conversion of natural gas and other feedstocks into synthetic fuels through GTL and CTL technologies





The filings are intended to establish brand protection across the Company’s anticipated operational footprint as it advances toward commercialization.

In parallel with the trademark filings, the Company is evaluating a corporate rebrand to align its name and identity with its evolving business model following the Kepler GTL transaction. The Company expects to submit the appropriate filings with FINRA for a name and trading symbol change in connection with any such rebrand, with “AEFI” identified as the primary requested symbol and “AEFL” as an alternative.

The Company is also evaluating a potential re-domestication from Nevada to Texas as part of its broader corporate and operational alignment, reflecting proximity to key energy markets, infrastructure, and industry participants.

“Filing the American EcoFuels trademarks is a step in aligning the structure of the company with what we are actually building,” said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. “This is no longer a general development platform. We are organizing around a defined business, a defined technology base, and a path toward production. The rebrand, the potential move to Texas, and the operational steps we are taking are all part of that same transition.”

The Company is also in the process of updating its corporate website to reflect its evolving business focus and the Kepler GTL technology platform. In addition, ECOX is actively evaluating locations for a facility to support the commercialization of its GTL technology, representing a key step toward operational deployment.

“Protecting the brand across fuel production, distribution, and processing reflects the scope of what we are building,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. “These filings align with our objective to move from development into commercial execution and to establish a recognizable presence in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market.”

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding its corporate initiatives, regulatory filings, and commercialization efforts as they progress.

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com