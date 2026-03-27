Proven in the World’s Driest Desert: JETOUR T1 Excels in Atacama Desert Tests

Wuhu, Anhui, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global automotive industry redefines off-road capability in real-world scenarios, laboratory data alone is insufficient. True durability and reliability can only be proven in real off-road environments. Following its successful high-altitude testing in the Andes, JETOUR Auto's global extreme test program has now arrived in the Atacama Desert—the driest region on Earth.





If the Andes represented a high altitude "endurance test" for powertrain performance, the Atacama Desert stands as the ultimate proving ground for mechanical durability and system stability. With relative humidity as low as 5%, scorching heat, highly corrosive salt-alkali dust, a 91-year record of no measurable rainfall, and daily temperature fluctuations exceeding 30°C, this extremely arid region is widely regarded as a driving forbidden zone. JETOUR Auto put the T1 through rigorous challenges in the Atacama Desert’s extreme conditions. Through four quantified tests , hardcore off-road recovery, extreme handling, sealing and breathing performance, and extreme climbing , the brand verified the real-world performance of JETOUR T1 in the harshest environments.





Off-Road Recovery Test: Dominating the Salt-Sand Trap

Deep within the hyper-arid core of the Atacama Desert, 30-centimeter-deep sand pits present a grueling test of the JETOUR T1’s off-road capability. The salt-sand composite in this region is loose and highly trap-prone. Extreme aridity eliminates all moisture cohesion between sand particles, creating unstable quicksand-like pits that can easily trap vehicle wheels.

Faced with such extreme conditions, the JETOUR T1's XWD intelligent all-wheel drive system swiftly activates Sand Mode, identifying salt-sand terrain in milliseconds. The electronically controlled rear differential lock automatically enhances locking force to stabilize slipping wheels. Meanwhile, the XWD system unleashes its potent torque-amplification capability, delivering an instantaneous peak torque of 390 N·m. Through intelligent torque distribution and precise controlled among the four wheels, the JETOUR T1 smoothly escapes the salt-sand traps.

Handling Test: Precision on a Salt-Crystal Surface

In the early morning hours of the Atacama Desert, morning frost and salt-alkali deposits combine to form an extremely low‑friction crystalline surface. This complex road condition, brought on by extreme temperature fluctuations, drastically reduces tire grip and places exceptionally high demands on the vehicle’s handling precision.

Faced with this rapidly changing low-traction condition, the JETOUR T1’s XWD System delivers exceptional real-time responsiveness. Working in tandem with the electronic limited-slip differential, it monitors wheel-speed differences 100 times per second, enabling seamless 2WD/4WD mode switching at millisecond level. With precise intervention from the electronic stability program, the JETOUR T1 maintains superb tracking even at high speeds on the hard, slippery salt-crystal surface. By adjusting vehicle attitude in milliseconds, the system ensures a stable driving path, demonstrating outstanding dynamic control across the vast salt-alkali wilderness.





Seal Integrity Test: Defying Atacama’s Harsh Dust Conditions

Navigating the ultra-arid wilderness of the Atacama Desert, the high-concentration fine dust provides a rigorous natural test for vehicle cabin sealing performance. Equipped with a CN95 high-efficiency cabin air filter, the JETOUR T1 achieves a filtration efficiency of over 95% against PM2.5 particles, fine dust, bacteria, and viruses. Anti-electromagnetic radiation technology further enhances protection for occupants.

After one hour of intense driving amid swirling desert dust, real-world testing results show that the JETOUR T1's interior remains virtually free of visible dust, with PM2.5 levels steadily controlled below 35. In the driest region on Earth, the T1’s outstanding sealing capability and advanced air purification system deliver a consistently clean and comfortable cabin environment, even during the most demanding off‑road journeys.

Climbing Test: Taming 30° Weathered Slope

Weathered gravel and loose scree cover the slopes of the Atacama Desert,

forming highly challenging 30° inclines. With a 28° approach angle, 29° departure angle and 200 mm ground clearance, the JETOUR T1 approaches these steep obstacles with steady confidence.

Its 2.0T turbocharged engine demonstrates outstanding stability in an environment with daily temperature swings exceeding 30°C, delivering a steady output of 187 kW. The central and rear differential locks work in tandem to transfer peak torque to the wheels with optimal grip, while the intelligent crawl mode maintains smooth, controlled progress. On the "driest place on Earth," the JETOUR T1 transforms extreme environmental challenges into solid proof of capability, redefining the potential of light off-road SUVs in deep desert conditions.

From the extreme altitudes of the Andes to the arid harshness of the Atacama Desert, JETOUR has adopted a testing principle of "exploring extreme forbidden zones"—an approach that goes beyond engineering limits. It embodies JETOUR Auto's commitment to safety for users around the world: no matter how harsh the terrain, JETOUR enables global customers to explore freely with confidence. With unwavering reliability, JETOUR brings genuine freedom to all-terrain travel and adventure.