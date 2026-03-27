Axe Compute to Host Annual Report Conference Call

Axe Compute to Report Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and File Annual Report on Form 10-K

Conference call and webcast scheduled for April 1, 2026

PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU), the enterprise GPU infrastructure company that aims to give enterprises and entrepreneurs unparalleled choice and access to AI compute, today announced it will release financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market close on March 31, 2026. These results will reflect the Company’s ongoing progress in building globally distributed AI compute infrastructure for enterprises and entrepreneurs.

Following the release, our team will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results, operational progress, and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 845 4653 2589

Passcode: 09741

Webcast / Registration:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=0c389045-60bd-4ee5-a4a8-5dcc4cea6b89

(hosted by Sequire)

The Company’s financial results press release and Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.axecompute.com and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov following the filing.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website .

About Axe Compute

Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) is redefining AI compute infrastructure by giving enterprises and entrepreneurs greater choice in GPU infrastructure. Through a globally distributed network spanning more than 200 locations, Axe Compute’s platform is designed to enable enterprise-grade AI compute deployments in as little as 48 hours, with no data egress or bandwidth charges. The Company’s infrastructure is designed to give customers the option to avoid vendor lock-in — all at competitive market rates. Axe Compute is among the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused primarily on building globally distributed AI compute infrastructure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Erin McMahon, erin@axecompute.com

axecompute.com | NASDAQ: AGPU

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Axe Compute undertakes no obligation to update these statements.