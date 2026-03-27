Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) Announces Record Date and Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce that the record date for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting is April 17, 2026. The virtual shareholder meeting is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2026. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the virtual annual meeting.

Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, Inc., stated, “We are preparing to file our 2025 audited financials and complete the necessary steps to re-register with the SEC in the coming weeks. This marks the next phase of our uplisting process, following our achievement of trading above $4.00 for 30 consecutive days, a requirement for listing on a national exchange. During this period, the Company traded under the temporary symbol CRTDD following our reverse split and has since returned to CRTD.”

The annual shareholder meeting will address proposals related to the Company’s strategic initiatives, governance matters, and future direction. Shareholders are encouraged to exercise their voting rights. Details on electronic voting will be provided closer to the meeting date.

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About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) acquires, builds, and scales technology-driven businesses within a diversified portfolio, leveraging a shared services platform to accelerate growth and drive monetization. For more information, visit www.creatd.com.

Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.