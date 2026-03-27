T1 Energy, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises T1 Energy, Inc. (“T1" or the "Company") (NYSE: TE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/T1-energy-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

T1’s stock price plummeted $0.46 per share, or 5.56%, to close at $7.82 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by the January 21, 2026, publication of a critical short report by Culper Research. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the report's derogatory characterization of the Company’s business model and its origins as a publicly traded entity.

The decline was further exacerbated by the report's blunt assessment of T1's operational standing within the renewable energy sector. Culper Research described the Company as a “Failed EV Battery SPAC,” signaling to the market that T1 had not only failed to meet the projections set during its special purpose acquisition company merger but also lacked a viable path forward in the competitive electric vehicle battery market. This public challenge to the Company's fundamental legitimacy and future commercial prospects led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the severe allegations of systemic failure.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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