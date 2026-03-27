Disc Medicine, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Disc Medicine, Inc. (“Disc Medicine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRON) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/disc-medicine-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Disc Medicine’s stock price plummeted $15.70 per share, or 21.91%, to close at $55.95 per share on February 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction followed a series of adverse regulatory disclosures between January and February 2026 regarding the clinical and legal viability of the Company’s primary drug candidate. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the February 13, 2026, announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a "Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for bitopertin."

The decline was further exacerbated by a sustained pattern of regulatory friction and data inadequacies. Specifically, the FDA concluded that the Company's trials "did not show evidence of association between percent change in PPIX and sunlight exposure-based endpoints" for bitopertin as a treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). This definitive rejection followed an earlier January 15, 2025, report by Reuters that the drug’s review timeline had been delayed after "FDA scientists flagged safety and efficacy concerns," a disclosure that had already triggered an initial $6.04 per share, or 7.84%, drop in stock value. The revelation that the clinical data failed to meet the agency's evidentiary standards for approval led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the total impairment of the bitopertin development program and the heightened risk of federal securities law violations.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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